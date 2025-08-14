Seven World Leaders Call Trump the ‘President of Peace’ — and Want Him to Get the Nobel

I’m old enough to remember when Barack Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize for — I give up. I can’t think of anything that Obama did to earn it just eight months into his presidency. For what it’s worth, the Nobel Peace Prize website says that the committee gave him the prize for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Advertisement

In his second term, President Donald Trump has gotten real results in his efforts to bring peace to areas of the globe that desperately need it. And he’s done it in less time than it took for Obama to win his faux prize.

That’s why the heads of seven nations are touting Trump as the “President of Peace” and endorsing him for the Nobel Peace Prize. MxM News reports:

Leaders and governments backing Trump’s nomination include Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Government of Pakistan, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Trump recently brought the decades-long Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict to a formal close during talks at the White House, securing what leaders dubbed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” — granting Azerbaijan full access to an exclave while establishing trade, travel, and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Multiple African and Asian leaders credited Trump with facilitating peace agreements — from ending hostilities between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. Netanyahu has also personally nominated Trump for the award.

Advertisement

The White House announced the endorsements on X as well.

President Donald J. Trump is the President of PEACE. pic.twitter.com/7ZH5hKHLVI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 12, 2025

President Trump and his administration recently brokered peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, between Thailand and Cambodia, and between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “Anyone, including President Trump, who would help sizably to bring this conflict to an end deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” Rwanda’s Olivier Nduhungirehe said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally gave Trump a copy of his nomination letter at a dinner in July. The government of Pakistan also praised Trump’s efforts to achieve peace between it and India.

Related: Trump Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Lineup

“With leaders from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia lining up behind him, Trump’s backers say the growing international campaign reflects the president’s ability to deliver results in conflicts the world once considered unsolvable,” MxM News reports.

Of course, Trump made strides for peace in his first term as well. The Abraham Accords were one of the administration’s key foreign policy initiatives, and they helped establish relationships between Israel and several Arab nations. The administration tried to broker a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the Palestinians balked.

Advertisement

Trump helped Kosovo and Serbia reach an economic cooperation agreement, which made some economic impact but didn’t resolve all the tensions between the two nations. He also facilitated an agreement with the Taliban to ensure that terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda wouldn’t gain a foothold in Afghanistan in exchange for troop drawdowns. We know what Joe Biden did after that, but we can’t blame the Trump administration for Biden’s boneheaded move.

Will the Nobel Peace Prize Committee see the reality and give Trump the prize? I don’t think any of us is holding our breath.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee may never give Donald Trump the recognition he’s earned — but the world’s leaders just might. Seven nations are backing the president for the prize after he’s delivered real peace deals in some of the globe’s toughest conflict zones. Compare that to Obama’s award for… well, still not sure.

At PJ Media, we’re cutting through the legacy media spin to bring you the real story on Trump’s foreign policy wins, the leaders lining up behind him, and why the establishment will do anything to ignore it.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get access to exclusive columns, podcasts, and commentary you won’t find anywhere else. Use the promo code FIGHT to save 60% — and help us keep telling the truth the corporate media won’t touch.