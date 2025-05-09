West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Million Dollar Babies, Antifa Terror Edition

Welcome to this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, where the college students protesters are restless because they've been out of the headlines for a while. So this was the week that protesters converged in the usual places to trash, thrash, and commit more than $1 million in cash damage to campuses on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

That 'IOF' must be really bad

Dozens of protesters at the University of Washington trashed the brand-new engineering building this week because Israel + Boeing = Bad.

The second floor of the engineering building, named for Boeing, features AI learning, but was trashed by the usual kaffiyeh-and black mask-wearing Antifa types. They were vewy, vewy angwy that Boeing is a UW benefactor and defense contractor.

More than 30 people were arrested, and 21 students were suspended from the university.

The Hamas-loving protesters used their platform to declare that October 7 was a wonderful day to kill Jews. They used their hatred for the Jews to do more than $1 million in damage to the school. They trashed computers, machinery, vandalized the walls, and glued doors to slow officers from liberating the building from the student terrorists.

The group used the Hamas phrase "Al-Aqsa Flood" to celebrate the raping of Jewish women to death and baby baking by the Islamic terrorists.

We are taking this building amidst the current and renewed wave of the student Intifada, following the uprising of student action for Palestine after the heroic victory of Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, which shattered the illusion of zionist-imperialist domination and brought Palestine to the forefront for all justice-loving people of the world.

Monday's protest prompted the Trump administration to begin an investigation into the antisemitic activities on campus. Shockingly, the university's president condemned the attack. However, it was downplayed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, who refused to condemn the antisemitic activities as "domestic terrorism."

The former state attorney general claimed he couldn't "because I don't know what that definition is, but it's obviously a serious situation." He also mocked the Trump administration for looking into the takeover and riot, saying, "The federal government is investigating just about everybody these days." And then he smiled.

The Jewish Alumni spokeswoman said, "anyone who is affiliated with the university should be terminated; if they're students they should be expelled; if they're seniors they can't graduate."

For a little lighter fare from the domestic terror takeover, we go to this fella at 43 seconds in, who doesn't know what he's talking about — from the name of the Israeli army to that little cry in his voice. Absolute gold.

Language warning:

If the Trump administration wants to make real change, it could defund the University of Washington's censorship industrial machine. The UW's so-called Center for an Informed Public was part of the "Election Integrity Project" and "Virality Project," which resulted in the censorship of the American people and publications that had different opinions about COVID and the 2020 election results.

Defund it all.

Poop, there it is

You could legitimately say that the protests on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ by the children were a literal sh** show this week after trantifa activists threw human feces at those coordinating Riley Gaines's appearances at the University of Washington.

This poop assault occurred at the University of Washington on May 6.

Update: the protestors just threw *feces* at the @TPUSA students at check in.



Literal human feces. https://t.co/AobuGxvyPI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 7, 2025

Protesters swarmed the event where Gaines spoke about keeping biological males out of women's sports and locker rooms, or, as Fox 13 Seattle put it, "Protesters gather at speaking event featuring anti-trans activists at UW." So we guess the interns were left on headline duty for this story.

I doubt Gaines is against trans people per se, but I do know that she opposes men competing in women's sports.

Gaines spoke at Portland State University on May 5, drawing more protesters. Five people were arrested for vandalizing the building where she spoke. KATU-TV reported that among those taken into custody was a "Woman arrested during Portland State protest also arrested during 2021 riot by City Hall."

That's a dude. His name is Gordon, aka Emery Hall.

Portland Trantifa Emery Rose Hall, a man aka Gordon Hall, was arrested at the Antifa attack at PSU on May 5. He's been quickly released without bail. In May 2021, he was arrested at another riot and had all the charges dropped. https://t.co/yYffp7zHj3 https://t.co/zw3OLryDFd pic.twitter.com/BPmAsVaKqN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025

Hall was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. After the riot at City Hall in 2021, Hall was released on his own recognizance, but there's a new DA in town. Who knows?

Portland Police arrested four others, including:

Levi M. Ewing, 27, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Chiara L. Jacob, 24, Harassment

Brian P. Michaelis, 20, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Garrett W. Redmond, 25, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

What, no halal food?

Twenty-three anti-Israel protesters who praised the October 7 attacks began their "we hate Jews" protest week with a hunger strike on the Cal State campuses.

A Jewish student group called the effort "skipping lunch for likes." At least they're not trashing the engineering building and causing more than $1 million in damage.

El Chapo's replacement lives in...Oregon's Capital

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this week that they made a huge bust against the Sinaloa Cartel. Federal cops confiscated enough fentanyl to kill the entire West Coast, Messed Coast™.

They busted the home of the cartel leader who took El Chapo's place. There in the sanctuary city of Oregon's capital, Salem, they busted Alberto Salazar Amaya and found $5 million in cash and several cars. Bondi said, "But the drugs were in Albequerque, Phoenix, and Utah. That's how insulated these drug dealers—cartel leaders—make themselves."

AG Pam Bondi announces the bust of one of the largest drug trafficking and foreign terrorist organizations, the Sinaloa Cartel.



She reported that the amount of drugs seized was the Largest in U.S. History.



Six members of the Sinaloa Cartel were also arrested, including the… pic.twitter.com/9RjsGDDTLG — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) May 6, 2025

Factoid

Did you realize that the Sinaloa Cartel was laundering money for wealthy Chinese people and turning it into drugs and other contraband?

The L.A. Times reported last year:

At the broker’s direction, the Chinese national would transfer money to a manufacturer in China that either produced consumer goods, such as electronics and clothing or chemicals used to make synthetic drugs, Estrada said. ...Shipped to Mexico, the consumer goods would be sold and the money turned over to a cartel representative, returning the value of the drug dollars purchased by the Chinese national to the cartel in pesos. The indictment described a straightforward system to transfer wealth out of China. The Chinese government has restricted the flow of assets out of the country, creating an underground market for U.S. dollars that drug traffickers need to transfer back to Mexico without using conventional banking systems.

Letters! We Get Letters!

Don't tick off the car guys.

Earlier this week, I wrote about the trade/tariff deal agreed on by the Trump administration and the United Kingdom. Among the agreements was a reduction in the tariffs for British cars. I mentioned that these were some of the finest luxury brands around. I mentioned: "Some of America’s most beloved luxury cars come from the U.K., including Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Rover, McLaren, Bentley, Lotus, MG, and Jaguar."

Not only was there kvetching by some purists over in the comments and at Instapundit, but I got this missive from a very nice man who took issue with my calling these luxury cars.

Victoria,



I don't know what your source was, but the Rover and MG brands haven't been sold in the U.S. for decades and I don't think anyone has ever considered them to be luxury cars. Rover has made midrange and premium sedans and MG is famous for making sports cars, though under current Chinese ownership they mostly make affordable, mass-market cars. The Rover brand is not to be confused with Land Rover or its Range Rover models. Also, though this is kind of pedantic, Lotus and McLaren cars may be expensive and for some owners may be Veblen goods, but they're exotic sports cars, not luxury cars.



I own a vintage Lotus and I've reviewed a couple of McLarens. In terms of ride quality and luxury, my late father's 1974 Mercury Marquis Brougham left them in the rear view mirror.



Best wishes,



Ronnie

Blowing off a little steam

Comedian John Crist goes to a Portland Home Depot. The bit writes itself.

Portland Home Depot Employee pic.twitter.com/Y6STwbe13B — John Crist (@johnbcrist) June 22, 2023

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Super bloom in the California desert.

May your National Wildflower Week be as breathtaking as this mountainside meadow on Curry Mountain in California. Each spring, vibrant wildflowers soften the steep and rugged terrain with a splash of color and natural beauty.



Photo by Jesse Pluim / @blmnational pic.twitter.com/AQo7wc3Nn4 — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) May 6, 2025

Until next time, get your seeds planted.

