College President Flunks Test on Whether It’s Wrong to Celebrate Hamas Murders of Jews

What’s in the water at Haverford College, anyway?

Did Hamas terrorists spike the water with dumb pills or hire a snake charmer to cast a spell on the people who run that Pennsylvania college?

It sure seems like it.

On Wednesday, at a hearing on “Beyond the Ivy League: Stopping the Spread of Antisemitism on American Campuses,” several college presidents underwent congressional questioning about pro-Hamas activities on campus. But when it came to Haverford’s President, Wendy Raymond, it was clear that she was unable to answer a simple question, even with a cheat sheet — and even that didn’t help.

Haverford’s president carried a cheat sheet to remind her how to nebulously answer questions without answering questions. In fact, her answers followed the logic of those who offer non-apology apologies that go something like, “If you were offended, I’m sorry.” I'm surprised that phrase wasn't on the college president's sheet that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) shared on social media.

The president of Haverford showed up to a congressional hearing on antisemitism with flashcards of pre-written answers.



Not convictions. Not moral clarity.



Flashcards.



This is what higher ed leadership looks like now—scripted, spineless, and coached to the bone. pic.twitter.com/owrMOjDvwC — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 7, 2025

Instead of saying that a campus outburst celebrating Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 is wrong — because baking babies and raping women to death is wrong and stopping Israel “by any means necessary” is calling for genocide — Raymond, aided by her cheat sheet, said, “Invoking that terminology is repugnant because of what it can mean and I will not defend that statement.”

But you’ll notice she didn’t denounce it.

In another case, Raymond was asked about a visiting professor who enthused on social media on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, that it was a “beautiful sight to wake up to.”

And then, when his contract was up, they rehired the antisemite.

“October 7 was a beautiful sight to wake up to.”



A visiting professor said that.

After the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.



And what did Haverford do?



HIRED HIM AGAIN.



This wasn’t a mistake.

This wasn’t oversight.

This is WHO THEY ARE. pic.twitter.com/2YfZVWaNx6 — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) May 7, 2025

Stefanik was stunned when the Haverford president said the professor’s response could be “perceived in many ways.”

Stefanik said of Raymond that “She couldn’t bring herself to say that celebrating mass terrorism is wrong. Just more of the same 'depends on the context' nonsense we heard in last year’s hearings — reminder: those presidents aren’t in their jobs anymore."

WATCH: I asked the Haverford College president about a professor who celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre. Her response? It could be “perceived in many ways.”



She couldn’t bring herself to say that celebrating mass terrorism is wrong. Just more of the same “depends on the context”… pic.twitter.com/aD5ZuamrLT — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 7, 2025

The Haverford professor described the October 7 Hamas attack as people "breaking free from their chains."

When asked whether the professor had been disciplined, she told Rep. Stefanik, "Such posts have been incredibly harmful to our entire community and I disavow them," but refused to say if that person was disciplined.

Democrats were concerned that Republicans would stifle free speech activity on campus by calling for discipline. Ironically, but not coincidentally, the same people allowing the spewing of Jew hatred at Haverford have a very, very low tolerance for "microaggressions" on campus against anyone who does not conform to "community standards" when "expressing political opinions" under the recently approved speech code on campus.

A new speech code at @haverfordedu is a doozy.



Among other things, it subjects students to punishment if they commit an “act of … microaggression" and requires them to be respectful of “community standards” when expressing “political opinions.”https://t.co/SxuMUKiOeF pic.twitter.com/10BPsaGJtC — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) July 1, 2021

Unlike the made-up concept of “Islamophobia,” a name conceived by pro-Islamist groups to deflect criticism of actual Jewish hatred, there’s so much current and former real-world hatred that Jewish people don’t have to make up anything. Indeed, there are a number of activists who believe that October 7 didn't occur.

How many professors at Haverford hold that view?

Haverford was one of several colleges and universities that told President Donald Trump to go pound sand for demanding adherence to Title IX and to protect Jewish students.

