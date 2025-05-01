West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Top FBI Biden Laptop and COVID Censor, Elvis Chan, Has Left the Building

The FBI’s Silicon Valley man whose job was to kill news that would help Donald Trump in the 2020 election has been escorted out of the feds’ San Francisco outpost and been put on “terminal leave.” Things are moving on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ with the feds going after Washington state for Title IX violations, America just won a big victory in car freedom (sorry, not sorry, Gavin Newsom), and something funny's going down.

Advertisement

Let's get started!

Elvis has left the building

According to records at Twitter, in what has become known as the "Twitter Files," Elvis Chan routinely met—sometimes weekly—with Twitter and Facebook officials to kill stories deemed dis- and mis-information, which shockingly always seemed to be helpful to Donald Trump’s election chances.

With a call, a meeting, text, or other missive, Chan could get stories, such as the New York Post’s blockbuster story about the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and contrary opinions on COVID-19 killed in the news cycle. People who would post stories about the laptop were either censored outright, throttled, or, in the case of Facebook users, suspended for posting wrongthink.

Ladies & gentlemen, Elvis has left the building 🎤🫳 https://t.co/dODdnadj5e pic.twitter.com/xgkcTPKcEq — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 1, 2025

Chan was sued by House Republicans for his failure to honor a subpoena in 2024 to answer questions about the biggest government censorship program in our history.

Related: California Democrats Prove Again That They Care More About Perverts Than Kids

According to Independent News Room, Chan hasn’t used his official FBI devices for weeks. The current head of the FBI, Kash Patel, did not comment on the “terminal leave” status.

READ ABOUT IT HERE: https://t.co/pd1vBE9BOo — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 1, 2025

Kneelers kneed not apply

Chan joins the dozens of FBI agents who knelt in deference to Black Lives Matter radicals whose implied and violent actions threatened law enforcement. Though it appears Chan has been fired, the kneelers have been reassigned.

Advertisement

Promises made. Promises kept.

Glass jaw

The federal Department of Education has filed a Title IX complaint against the leader of Washington state schools for allowing boys to compete, pee next to, and dress down with girls in government school locker rooms.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced on Thursday that she'd investigate the Washington state schools office for failing to protect female athletes.

Instead of agreeing to go along with the Trump Administration’s contention that putting girls in such vulnerable positions endangers them, Chris Reykdal, a man, says he’d rather put political points on the board than protect girls.

Take a bow, Chris!

Read State Superintendent Chris Reykdal's statement regarding the Department of Education's investigation into Washington state's gender-inclusive schools law.https://t.co/0puzIn7mSJ#WAedu pic.twitter.com/Bfafa6Lvcr — WA State OSPI (@waOSPI) May 1, 2025

Despite Rekykdal's self satisfaction, there are real school districts that are openly resisting the perverts and pederasts championed by the state schools department.

Kennewick School Board to discuss filing a Federal Department of Justice title IX complaint against Washington State, Chris Reykdahl, OSPI and the WIAA at their Wednesday night board meeting. pic.twitter.com/HErdpKe679 — Basinboy05 (@DPetersen1776) March 25, 2025

Fast cars and freedom

President Trump blew up the 2035 EV car mandate in the state of California that affects 17 other states that slavishly follows the stupidity of the Golden State.

Advertisement

And now a followup U.S. House move will codify it.

That means we're free.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — And YOU Get a House! A Race-Based Free Down Payment Grift Becomes Law

From House Majority Leader Steve Scalise:

In December 2024, the Biden-Harris Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted a waiver of preemption for California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule that places extreme standards on emissions for vehicles in an attempt to make all new vehicles zero emission by 2035 and force Americans to switch to EVs.



This rule will ban the sale of gas-powered and traditional hybrid vehicles gradually – forcing automakers to sell electric vehicles in place of traditional models and taking consumer choice out of Americans’ hands.



Electric vehicles are considerably more expensive than gas vehicles and much less reliable in cold weather and with our current grid stability, making them an unrealistic option for many American families. Americans should be able to choose which car best suits their needs and the needs of their family, not be forced to choose an EV because it’s the only option left in the marketplace.

Backing up the president's executive orders is U.S. Rep. John Joyce’s legislation, H.J. Res. 88, whichrepeals the Biden-Harris EPA’s waiver.

California's 'kick me' machine is well oiled

Legislative Democrats have decided the retail theft free-for-all they ushered in the past few years worked so "well" that they'll try it with welfare cheats.

Senate bill 560 would remove criminal penalties for most welfare fraud. The bill proposes increasing the threshold for fraud from $950 (sound familiar?) to $25,000. Instead of criminal prosecution, such cases would be handled administratively by county welfare agencies, which have all the time in the world to do stupid stuff that the state cops should do.

Advertisement

There would be reductions in charges for the waves of humanity coming to Cali to grab some free money but lie on their applications.

Washington Democrats went for the couch cushions

The Washington Democrats sine died the the legislature and more of the economic freedoms for Washingtonians.

Washington Democrats passed the largest tax cuts in state history and cut very little in the effort to make up a real or imagined budget shortfall.

The Democrats got what they wanted: they passed a bill putting the taxpayers on the hook for unemployment benefits for striking government employees.

Well, I guess they don't need unions anymore, right?

Recommended: Hey, Man, We Didn’t Write the Rule Book About What Should Happen to Those Two Outlaw Judges

Gas tax increases will put Washington in the top two for highest prices in the country.

Letters, we get letters (and comments)

From a recent story we got a comment from VIP Member, Old Gimpy and Cranky, who has a post for all occasions:

And folks permit it to happen...

"Trust the system"..

"The courts will solve it"

"The Supreme Court will save us"

"Vote early and every time!"

"There is no fraud. No Ballot Harvesting.. No miscounts."

"We don't need Voter ID"

"It's already illegal for Illegals and Migrants and Visa-holders to vote"

"High Capacity magazines are banned"

"Semi-automatic rifles and shotguns are banned"

"Bullpups are banned"

"You need a permit to buy that"

"You need to pass a test to buy that"

"You need to pass a Background Check to buy that"

"You need to wait a week to pick that up"

Advertisement

What part of "shall not be infringed" confused the Supremes in the '30s? And ever since?

What part of the Supremacy Clause confused states similarly?

What part of the 14th Amendment grants illegals citizenship?

Blowing off a little steam





They haven't ruined everything—yet

What an absolutely stunning morning! Mount Baker is out, the sky has some colors, a few birds and the millions of daffodils 🌼 #wawx #pnw #nature pic.twitter.com/kBZXD16H8T — Wheels (Sean) (@wheeler244) March 30, 2025

Getting rid of Elvis Chan was just the first step. Who was running Elvis Chan to censor all Americans? Who was the shot caller for the censorship industrial complex?

He's one of the reasons why the censors came for us at PJ Media. So we took Elvis out as the middle man and went straight to our readers. We asked if you would help us survive the all-out war against conservative media and you answered.

We still need your support. Click this link to become a VIP Member and receive a special 60% off by using the promo code FIGHT.