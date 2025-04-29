Hey, Man, We Didn’t Write the Rule Book About What Should Happen to Those Two Outlaw Judges

This week, two judges lifted their robes to show a little ankle and in so doing revealed themselves to be completely indifferent to the laws they swore to uphold. Now they face federal prosecution. But like Murphy, the left has laws too, and those internecine rules must be observed and respected.

Their rule book says federal charges are merely the beginning of what should happen to the two accused black-robed leftist criminals.

It’s not as if we have a choice, do we? Leftists judges can’t paint outside the lines and help criminal illegal aliens without some blowback.

So, with the rulebook in mind, we forge ahead.

What’s that old saying from the '90’s -- “don’t hate the player, hate the game”? Democrats officially endorse this rulebook. We’ve seen it time and again in the lawfare game being run against Donald Trump whether he's inside or outside of office. Despite the ridiculousness and lawlessness of the charges against him before other black-robed criminals, there emerges a pattern of behavior the reveals the left’s rules. They must be obeyed.

But first, let’s do our rhetorical perp walk of these two.

In one case, Judge Hannah Dugan of Wisconsin made a domestic violence victim wait while she ushered the accused villain out the back door because he is an illegal alien and ICE was waiting in the hallway.

Wild! Attorney General Pam Bondi explains what really happened with Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan that led to her arrest by FBI:



"The Judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy, because he had been deported in 2013, came back into our country, charged with committing these… pic.twitter.com/Af7a1JdJR4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News Dugan proved herself to be as lawless as the perp she was helping:

The Judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy, because he had been deported in 2013, came back into our country, charged with committing these crimes, victim is in court. Judge finds out. She goes out into the hallway. Screams at the immigration officer. She's furious. Visibly shaken. Upset. Sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back into the courtroom. You're not going to believe this. Takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers. Takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave. While the state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom.”

The judge could be sent to federal prison for six years for obstruction of justice, and “concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.”

The accused domestic violence defendant was avoiding ICE because he’d been deported back in 2013 and knew that if he was caught again it would be an automatic felony and he’d go directly to jail.

Sigh.

RETWEET if you stand with Judge Hannah Dugan against the GOP! pic.twitter.com/vBtyPR3Wj6 — Protect Judge Hannah Dugan ✊ (@ResistTrump24) April 25, 2025

For protecting him Dugan will pay a very high price in court.

In the second astonishing case, Judge Joel Cano was defrocked after aiding, abetting, hiding, and arming a Tren de Aragua terrorist in his home. He thought it was hilarious to smash the newly minted terrorist group member’s phone full of evidence against his TdA terrorist house guest.

BREAKING: DEMOCRAT NEW MEXICO JUDGE RESIGNS AFTER HOMELAND SECURITY ARRESTS TREN DE ARAGUA DESIGNATED TERRORIST LIVING AT JUDGE'S HOME!

The Longtime Doña Ana County Judge Joel Cano, A Democrat Has Abruptly Resigned After Federal Agents Arrested Alleged Violent Venezuelan Tren De… pic.twitter.com/TGsPbOGims — John Basham (@JohnBasham) April 19, 2025

According to Bondi, the phone featured photos of decapitated bodies, photos of the perp with guns, photos of him associating with other Tren de Aragua gang members, and social media posts that showed off TdA symbology.

The former magistrate, who is now forbidden from ever being a judge again, is in big trouble now with the feds. He could spend 20 years in prison for destroying evidence and harboring a terrorist.

Both of these disastrous judges are being brought up on charges and will have to spend their own money defending themselves in federal court. Good.

These are very real charges, unlike the duct-taped, magicked-up legal holograms seen in the lawfare game run against Donald Trump. See, there is a rule book written by the left that must be observed.

The left’s rulebook says that not only should these two judges be defamed and defrocked, their family left destitute, and their businesses be bankrupt, but they must be disbarred in their state bar.

But that’s not all. Note that any attorney “who lent their credibility as officers of the court to [these defendants] to file factually and legally baseless claims to overturn legitimate [legal results should] have [be] investigated by state bar associations, been fined, had their licenses suspended, and even disbarred.”

It’s like salting the earth for the left.

I did a cursory check about whether any legal organizations have brought disbarment action against either of these two and didn't find any. I'd ask John Eastman if he was going to do it, but the former law school dean, professor, constitutional law expert, and former Trump lawyer can't bring such an action. He's been outlawed from practicing the law, thanks to the left's rule book. I spoke with him recently on my Adult in the Room Podcast about his experiences.

Hey, man, we didn’t make the rules. The left wrote that book.





