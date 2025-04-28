Times Have Changed Since a Portland Judge Helped an Illegal Alien Drunk Driver Evade Arrest

Two judges in the past few days have either been defrocked or perp-walked in the country due to harboring and arming known Tren de Aragua terrorists, and another let an illegal alien accused of domestic violence out a back door to avoid ICE agents waiting to arrest him and send him packing. But this isn’t the first time a judge has ignored a victim and helped a criminal out the back door.

Advertisement

That’s right, it’s happened before. In Portland, Ore., naturally.

We thought everyone agreed that harboring criminals and helping them evade law enforcement was a big no-no. When they were students at the JD legal factories, didn’t these judges read about Blackstone’s writings on obstruction of justice?

Obstruction of justice is really bad.

Some judges, however, imagine themselves on an airy cloud, judicial robes flowing in the wind, wearing beatific, self-satisfied smiles and feeling above the law.

If you think they did the right thing in these cases, then imagine if President Trump had done it and what the Democrats’ reaction would be. JB Pritzker would be buying rent-a-mobs for violent protests right now.

🔥🚨Breaking News🚨🔥



The mugshot of activist judge Hannah Dugan crying and wearing orange was confirmed an AI generated picture. Her actual mugshot was released this morning. Lookin’ great Hannah! FAFO! pic.twitter.com/KzlGzcKbPI — The Brad Beringer Project (@BradBeringer) April 26, 2025

Before most Americans (except in the Pacific Northwest) had ever heard the word Antifa or knew of the precursor groups to Black Lives Matter, Portland communists who identified with these groups began protesting Donald Trump 45. The protests led to the rise of street-level Proud Boys who came to keep Antifa from attacking thrilled Trump voters who held impromptu victory parades in downtown Portland.

Advertisement

The #Resistance was strong in Portland — especially in government circles.

Trump ran on the issue of building a big, beautiful wall and stopping the incursion of illegal aliens before Joe Biden would later turn it into a full-fledged invasion.

The ICE offices in Portland and Tacoma, Wash., were routinely set on fire, firebombed, and protested against. In 2019, a self-described anarchist, proud Antifa member, and part of Antifa’s John Brown Gun Club brought a rifle and a bomb to the Tacoma ICE facility to ignite a propane tank. He was shot and killed by police.

And two years before that, Multnomah County Pro Tem Judge Monica Herranz decided to make her stand for the #Resistance, though she didn't admit it at the time

In 2017, the unelected, part-time, fill-in judge welcomed to her downtown Portland courtroom the accused drunk driver, Diddier Pacheco Salazar, who was a Mexican citizen.

At least four ICE agents were outside Herranz’s courtroom.

Though Herranz claimed not to have known whether the accused drunk driver from Mexico was in the country illegally, the defense attorney and prosecutor agreed that Pacheco Salazar should be secreted through a private exit from her chambers to evade the ICE agents.

At the time, Trump U.S. Attorney Billy Williams angrily raised the issue with the bar after ICE agents told him what was happening at the Multnomah County Courthouse.

Advertisement

An old Washington Free Beacon story picks up Williams' story:

"I felt that it was inappropriate and delegitimizes the work of ICE agents who are out there doing their jobs," Williams said. "When you're talking about the judicial system, whether it's federal or by state, you have an expectation that people are going to abide by the law and not take steps based on their own motivations, their own politics, whatever the motivation was," Williams added. ICE is not going to pursue a criminal investigation against Herranz, but she is being investigated for her actions by Chief Judge Nan Waller, who is conducting an internal probe.

Later, an internal “investigation” determined that Judge Herranz didn’t break any code of ethics or law when she helped an illegal alien accused felon to escape federal law enforcement officers via a secret exit in her office.

Governing Magazine provided the whitewashed excuses for the accused felon.

[The investigator] told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Herranz didn't know if the defendant was indeed in the country illegally -- rather, all she'd been told by Pacheco-Salazar's defense attorney was that the defendant didn't have his immigration documentation with him and agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were in the hall asking various defendants of Hispanic ethnicity for their documentation. Herranz didn't know if the agents were there to specifically arrest Pacheco-Salazar, Marcille said. She noted 21 other defendants were scheduled to appear that afternoon in Herranz's courtroom at the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Advertisement

In short, all the other kids were doing it but didn't know if her guy was being sought. What?

Oregon Public Broadcasting provided a few more details

A review has found a Multnomah County judge didn’t know she was helping a man in her courtroom escape arrest from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. “Judge (Monica) Herranz did not take any action that she understood would result in an undocumented immigrant evading detention by ICE agents," said Barbara Marcille, the county’s trial court administrator who conducted the review. On Jan. 27, Herranz allowed Diddier Pacheco-Salazar to leave her courtroom through an alternate exit. ICE agents were in the hallway outside the main entrance of the courtroom to arrest Pacheco-Salazar

You know, a judge dumb enough not to know she was helping an accused felon evade law enforcement, though that’s exactly what she was doing, is smart enough to sit on the federal bench and torpedo Article II of the Constitution.

The presiding judge who reviewed the “investigation” found that the part-time, fill-in judge had done nothing wrong.

And today, the fill-in judge is still a fill-in judge. And Mr. Pacheco Salazar is believed to have been deported since his case was heard.

But things have changed. Now those judges are being arrested for obstruction of justice.

Advertisement

The Multnomah County bench and bar had better take note.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.