Yet Another Example of What Democrats Assured Us Wasn’t Happening Really Was the Whole Time

Here's the alleged scam being run by a guy from Cleveland by way of Guatemala before the Trump-era feds discovered him doing things Democrats assured us weren’t happening.

According to the DOJ, this “newcomer,” a now-indicted “Cleveland Man,” is in trouble for illegally trafficking (checks notes) his “sister,” was it?

The Biden Administration’s “border” policy, which consisted of peeing down our leg and telling us it was raining for four years, insisted that they had a bead on every kid who came over the border with a trusted person who would reunite these poor babies with members of their families. They did it in the name of humanitarianism, you understand.

That was a big, fat, Lizzo-size lie, as we all know now.

When President Donald Trump 47 came to office, he vowed to track down every one of the estimated 300,000 unaccompanied children who were “disappeared” into the United States by Joe Biden and his communist, anti-American “experts,” and who were given USAID millions and told to shut up.

Those humanitarians have a name for the millions of gangsters, drug dealers, Chinese fighting-age males, Tren de Aragua, MS-13 henchmen, ISIS and Al Qaeda terrorists, and human traffickers Joe Biden let in: newcomers.

We’ll call the newcomer in this story Juan Tiul Xi. This 26-year-old Cleveland Man came to Los Estados Unidos in 2023 and broke even more of our laws once he settled into his adopted new town. Then, he sent for an underage girl from across the border and told anyone who cared that she was his sister.

The DOJ put it this way, which, let’s be honest, is nicer than the way I put it in this story:

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted a man for his alleged role in smuggling an unaccompanied alien child (UAC) to the United States and for allegedly submitting a sponsorship application with false statements to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to gain custody of the minor after she entered the United States.

Now, hold up a second. The ORR just took this guy's word for it? We were told by Biden’s open borders free-for-all office at the Department of Homeland Insecurity that everyone was “fully vetted.” In fact, they were as fully vetted as those eight Tajikistani nationals with ISIS ties. They were as “fully vetted” as seriously as, say, all those Afghanis lined up at the Kabul Airport or hanging on to the sides of C-17 Globemasters, desperately trying to gain elevation to evade shoulder-fired missiles. Remember those Chinese fighting-age males who look like they'd just walked out of a Kung Fu studio? Fully vetted.

Indeed, we were assured that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) connected every child brought over by Biden Administration cartel traffickers to “family members.”

But according to the indictment, “Juan Tiul Xi, 26… illegally entered the United States in 2023.” And then, like the predatory POS he’s alleged to be, he “encouraged and induced a 14-year-old Guatemalan girl to illegally enter the United States and to use the identity of Tiul Xi’s sister as her alias.”

And here’s the part that will most disappoint anyone who believed for one second that the Biden Administration ever told the truth about vetting traffickers and victims.

As a UAC, the Guatemalan girl was placed in the care and custody of ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement]. As alleged, Tiul Xi then falsely stated on documents submitted to ORR when he applied to sponsor and obtain custody of the girl that he was the UAC’s brother and that her alias was her actual name. ORR relied on Tiul Xi’s alleged false statements when, on or about Sept. 5, 2023, ORR released the UAC to Tiul Xi’s care.

The ORR is now under new management.

And the Cleveland Man is under indictment. He’s been charged with “one count of encouraging or inducing illegal entry for financial gain, one count of making a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement, and one count of aggravated identity theft.”

It doesn’t sound like much at this point, but considering that the Democrats and whoever was President Autopen on any given day said this wasn’t happening, it’s a small yet important victory for transparency. Will anyone at the mediacrat Mea Culpa Office issue a correction? Don't make me laugh.

The Cleveland Man could be sentenced to the federal lockup for as long as “10 years in prison on the illegal entry count, a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the false statement count, and a mandatory consecutive penalty of two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft count.”

Maybe if he's found guilty and imprisoned, he'll be put on the Democrats' prisoner visitation rotation.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

