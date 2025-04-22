Here's the Perfect Solution for Sending Joe Biden's Hordes of Illegal Voters Back Home

Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of being no better than Augusto Pinochet, the Chilean dictator, who in the 1970s is believed to have “disappeared” hundreds of his political opponents. Like Pinochet, they contend, Trump “disappeared” — or, more accurately, kicked out of the country and sent home — the aliens who came illegally to the United States under Joe Biden’s Cloward and Piven open borders free-for-all. Trump has even told them to self-deport.

Telling people to go home is the 2025 version of “disappearing” people, according to Democrats.

Democrats and their go-to judges now resist Trump by demanding that illegal aliens receive special legal hearings before he can kick them out of the country. If he fails to do their political bidding, they threaten to impeach him again if they capture the House in 2026.

Happily, there’s a middle path both sides can agree on. Since Democrats said not a peep about the unvetted hordes of humanity streaming over our Southern border for four years, said nothing about the stacks of passports from unfriendly countries left on Mexican soil, allowed unchecked fake “families” to traffic children into sex slavery, and then gave these hordes court dates years into the future that would be attended by no one, then an obvious and acceptable compromise is before us.

As whip-smart PJ Media readers may know, the Democrats’ latest cause célèbre is the “Maryland father” and alleged MS-13 gangster who illegally crossed the border and told immigration officials that he can’t go back home because a rival gang might do him harm.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia wasn’t supposed to be sent back to his home country of El Salvador because the rival gang members might hurt him, as I’ve explained in this piece, Do You Know Why the Beatified MS-13 'Maryland Father' Was 'Mistakenly' Deported? Since he was a member of a terrorist organization, however, and had shown his unwillingness to leave our country, Trump sent him to prison in El Salvador like the other Tren de Arugua and MS-13 gangsters deported and imprisoned under the Alien Enemies Act.

Democrats, on the other hand, have been inspired by Chris Van Hollen’s PR trip to CECOT prison, where the short-sleeved and tatted MS-13 member canoodled with the Maryland senator. Even CNN was shocked that Van Hollen failed to ask the inmate if he was a member of the terrorist organization. The meeting did provide, however, an opportunity for the world to see his tats as I explained in this story, Trump Went There With the Sainted MS-13 Gangster: Check Out His Tats.

The sainted Abrego Garcia sports knuckle tattoos that the Trump administration, the DOJ, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, two immigration judges, and Maryland police identify him as an MS-13 member. That organization is now considered to be a terrorist organization.

Van Hollen left his actual constituents wondering why he cared more about this gangland terrorist than them. It was a legitimate question. Other congressional reps, however, were downright thrilled by the prospect of standing up for due process and MS-13 and immediately sought to copy him.

One congresswoman even threatens to stay in El Salvador until she gets St. Abrego Garcia freed from the shackles of imprisonment.

🚨 LMAO! Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Dexter is in El Salvador, saying she’s NOT LEAVING without the MS-13 gang member



May as well call a moving company, because you’re gonna be there for a while, @RepDexterOR 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/56ZjzAI3E9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2025

Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean wiped away a tear as she told those gathered at a town hall meeting in Delaware that if President Trump could send back an illegal alien, “Any one of us can be disappeared. My son has a lot of tattoos. One of them is a crown. He might be disappeared.”

The congresswoman, described as being “emotional” at the meeting, claimed that she, too, could be taken by Trump and never be heard from again. “I have a tattoo. My son and I could be disappeared,” she wailed before her constituents. I hope someone handed her a cryangle to wipe away her tears.

Anyway, proving that conspiracy theories befall both the right and the left, Dean claimed Trump would declare martial law and round up the usual suspects.

This is a sitting member of Congress telling her constituents she believes it's a realistic possibility that President Trump will impose martial law, and that she and her son will be "disappeared" because they have tattoos -->https://t.co/Xoicv0Po16 — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) April 21, 2025

So, taking all of this into consideration, the most obvious and sensible way to spurn Joe Biden’s hordes of illegal voters is by using a roughly equivalent process by which he brought them in. No hearings. No due process. No ID. No proof of asylum. No more using arrest warrants for ID. Send those fake “families” back home.

No Democrats ever complained about the when he opened America’s back door and fighting-age Chinese men came across the border.

No Democrats complained about the suspected 1,000 Al Qaeda terrorists who snuck across the border to harm us.

No Democrats complained of Joe Biden disappearing millions of illegal strangers into the United States with no recourse by legal citizens, whose votes were being diluted and lives were imperiled.

No Democrats argued against using Joe’s Uber-like app to fly into the U.S.

So they surely can’t complain about sending them back.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

