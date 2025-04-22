Trump Went There With the Sainted MS-13 Gangster: Check Out His Tats

Hours before the U.S. Supreme Court put another temporary kibosh on President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to send more MS-13 gang members anywhere but here, the president showed his hand. Well, he actually showed a photo of the left hand of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Sainted Inmate of CECOT. This photo should implode the Democrats' efforts to stage-manage a constitutional crisis by supporting an illegal alien gangster. Their contention is that Father Abrego Garcia doesn't deserve to be kicked out of the U.S. because he's just a misunderstood illegal alien.

The other day, when I wrote about the beatified Maryland father and the symbology surrounding MS-13 gang, I wrote in the story Do You Know Why the Beatified MS-13 'Maryland Father' Was 'Mistakenly' Deported:

MS-13 also likes to use devil horn symbology in hand signals, and some members carry their tell-tale machetes. And of course, there are always the MS-13 tattoos. There are reports that he has one, but authorities have offered no photos of the granddaddy of all symbols proving unmistakably that he’s an MS-13 gang member.

And so on Friday night, President Trump brought the receipts, writing:

This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such “a fine and innocent person.” They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc. I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Look at this photo that translates Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s tats on his left hand.

This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such “a fine and innocent person.” They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found… pic.twitter.com/31sNr2k1SK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2025

When Sen. Chris Van Hollen got a taxpayer-paid ride to the El Salvadoran prison to meet with the “kidnapped” “hostage,” Abrego Garcia, I was quite interested in looking at his tattoos. I zoomed in on his tats but couldn't tell what they depicted. There are reports that his sleeve looks newer and is believed to have been done to cover his old one, but the MS-13 knuckle tats are still there.

Alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia seen ‘sipping margaritas’ with Sen. Van Hollen amid El Salvador deportation battle, new photos reveal https://t.co/sZpNBaW32f pic.twitter.com/C8FZ2QhTYD — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2025

So while the left demands the sainted gangster is set free somewhere, let’s go to the old MS-13 tote board and figure out if St. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a gangster:

So far, we’ve got two immigration courts designating him as MS-13.

Maryland police identified him as MS-13.

He was wearing MS-13 clothing when he was picked up in an immigration sweep.

He claimed he couldn't go back to El Salvador because of a rival gang’s threats.

Multiple failures to appear at court dates for a number of mostly traffic offenses.

Multiple reports of domestic violence by his wife.

And now we have MS-13 tats.

Abrego Garcia's wife filed multiple protection orders with the court against her husband.

Read the temporary protection order filed against the "Maryland Dad." pic.twitter.com/w3aHF7DEpy — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 18, 2025

Indeed, his own wife seems to admit that her husband's knuckle tats are problematic. Here she is hiding them in a photo of the couple that was put on their fundraising page.

His wife, who had applied for several emergency protective orders amid allegations of serial violent and dangerous behavior by Abrego Garcia, has been trying to censor his hand tattoo: https://t.co/J2kDDPANOQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2025

It's possible that he's a reformed gang member, a wonderful father, a sainted supporter, a reformed wife-beater, and a font of all wisdom. Probably not, though.

Democrats have determined that the question of Abrego Garcia's MS-13 affiliation is the hill they'll die on. Good luck with that.

The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.

