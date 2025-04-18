West Coast, Messed Coast™ City to Become ‘Sanctuary’ for Men Who Dress as Women

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ where Democrats keep overspending and underwhelming, and now they want the taxpayers ante up more cash. We’ll update you on that, visa envy, and the treacly attempt by woke cities to stick it to the man.

Hey hey, ho ho, where the heck did my visa go?

It’s called a “student visa,” not an “activist visa,” and after revoking visas of four students at University of Oregon this spring, the Trump Administration has informed Oregon’s land-grant university, Oregon State, that it has revoked the visas of 13 of its international students.

It’s unclear why these students have been booted out of the country, but it’s clear that the Department of Homeland Security has been busily ferreting out anti-American anti-Semites involved in Gaza protests and violence for visa revocation.

[U]niversity spokesperson Rob Odom told The Corvallis Gazette Times that the quick timing by the Trump Administration caught them off guard.

While immigration records are terminated from time to time for different reasons, the suddenness of these federal agency-initiated actions nationally has led us to review student immigration records even more frequently so that we can provide support to those impacted,”

Odom says OSU will now join the lawsuit against the Trump Administration brought by the American Association of University Professors.

'They'll tax your street'

Oregon voters have got even bigger problems. More than 14 new tax increases have been considered in the state legislature by Democrats, according to the Oregon Taxpayers Association. Among the taxes are a 125% increase in wage taxes, a car tax, a 50% increase in the gas tax, a new tire tax, a 100% increase in DMV fees, a weight and mile tax for truckers, a vehicle delivery charge tax, an EV road use charge, a 63% increase in bike taxes, and on and on it goes.

I’m beginning to sense a theme here. I wonder if they don’t like roads and cars there or something.

The lap of luxury beliefs

While there’s a war going on against taxpayers, the Corvallis, Ore., city council has been preoccupied with the hurt feelings of a newcomer to its city.

A man who dresses as a woman, who moved to the city a year ago to undoubtedly do this very thing, has gotten the council to sign on to becoming a “sanctuary city.” The designation as a “transgender, intersex, and gender diverse people” sanctuary is believed to be a first in the state of Oregon.

Corvallis gets even crazier with its transgender sanctuary city policy. pic.twitter.com/LN1vLFW5vv — Rep. Dwayne Yunker HD3 (@RepYunker) April 15, 2025

Under the designation, kids can receive “care” that affirms their new gender choice, but not their factory-setting sex. To affirm their born sex is the banned “conversion therapy,” but to actually attempt to convert a person to the opposite sex is not. Got it?

NEW: The city council in Corvallis, OR voted UNANIMOUSLY to pass a resolution declaring their city as a "Trans, Intersex, and Gender Diverse Sanctuary City" and vow to IGNORE Trump's EO’s banning funding for the mutilation of children.



Investigate and defund them immediately. pic.twitter.com/jRNyKFMOlo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2025

The city will also “investigate instances of violence or discrimination committed against transgender, intersex and gender-diverse people and ensure that those communities have equal access to health care, housing, education and employment.”

Coyote ugly

Coyotes are anything but docile and friendly. Just ask the owner of the dog I heard give up his last breath in an attack in a California canyon by Wile E and his pack of “cute” coyotes. Yes, I tried making sounds to scare them away.

But in L.A.:

Coyotes have clearly been emboldened by the sanctuary laws in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/9K3Inz2QqU — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 17, 2025

Also in L.A.

After a manhunt, the LAPD arrested a man caught on Ring camera video beating his dog. He called it "discipline," but nobody was buying it.

The man was seen using a metal chain to continually strike his pitbull mix dog while it was leashed.

The case riveted L.A. news hounds who put out an APB for the DOG and his POS owner.

🚨 BREAKING: HE’S BEEN ARRESTED. 🚨



Don Jeffes—the man caught on a neighbor’s Ring camera brutally beating his dog (he claims it was discipline and was later heard telling a TV news reporter it was "discipline: —has just been ARRESTED by the Los Angeles Police Department.



The… pic.twitter.com/743lJfs0bz — Paul Mueller (@RealPaulMueller) April 17, 2025

Shaky situation

At the beginning of the week, So Cal was shaken by a 5.2 earthquake — which doesn’t sound all that big unless it happens to you.

The temblor knocked items off shelves, scared the kids, and caused people to run outside to get away from the possibility of falling debris.

At the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, the elephants went into full defensive mode:

Stronger together 🐘



Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed an "alert circle" during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning. This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd. pic.twitter.com/LqavOKHt6k — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) April 14, 2025

Letters, we get letters (and comments)!

My recent story, Portland Leftist Radio Station Put Antifa Pervert on Air for Years, and Taxpayers Helped, reported on how the local commie radio station, KBOO in Portland, featured a host discussing pedophilia and his subsequent arrest. We received this comment:

“I've always wondered how KBOO remained on the air for over 50 years. At any random time of the day they always aired what no one would pay to hear: recitations of the wisdom of Chairman Mao, Tibetan throat singing, or the live performance art of people sitting on balloons. I haven't thought about them since the turn of the century.”

Well said and so true.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

My husband promises he'll take me here the next time we're in this part of the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

The oldest continuously operating bar in Washington state with a fully functioning spittoon, a receptacle made for spitting into, especially by users of chewing and dipping tobacco pic.twitter.com/z50IpJ2coj — curious side of 𝕏 (@curioXities) December 9, 2024

Until next time: hug your family and on Sunday, say thanks to the Lord who died for your sins.

