West Coast, Messed Coast™: Beware People Who Put This Dude on Their T-Shirt Edition

Historians tell us that the fall of the Roman Empire took hundreds of years to accomplish, but at some critical point, events happened with such rapidity that the velocity made it almost impossible to halt them, much less turn back. Today, on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, we are somewhere on the spectrum between the attempted assassination of our leaders, hyperinflation, and the Vandal sack of Rome. Indeed, we have reached the Luigi Mangione velocity.

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where, besides this deplorable condition of society, there are more things to discuss about the planned implosion of societal norms and the way people are fighting back. But they haven't ruined everything yet.

I spy with my little eye

In San Diego, Calif., I spied with my little eye this t-shirt. There were others, but this will do as an avatar.

Your humble correspondent was brought up to appreciate black humor (thanks, Mom!). Then I moved into a job as a reporter that is also colored by the black humor of cops, docs, and nurses. But there's a limit. We've reached it.

This is yet another attempted beatification of the man who pulled out a gun and murdered Brian Thompson, a health insurance CEO, in cold blood.

Let's stop the beatification of this murderer, shall we?



Takes the cake

This cake is from Orange County.





Sadly, this isn’t the worst of the Luigi worship in California. Oh, the "assassination culture" which the left is so fond of, according to a new study, gets so, so much worse.

This study from the Network Contagion Research Institute found that a growing number of people — especially Democrats — suffer from a complete collapse of civility, embracing a "warped sense of social justice."

Joel Finkelstein, one of the authors of the report, told Fox Digital, "What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable. We are seeing a clear shift – glorification, increased attempts, and changing norms – all converging into what we define as ‘assassination culture.’"

Gee, do they all live on the West Coast, Messed Coast™? Sure seems like it.

Who approved this initiative title?

I've never seen an effort to put an initiative on the ballot that uses implied threats of murder to get what they want... or else. How quaint.

Californians are circulating initiative petitions entitled “The Luigi Mangione Access to Healthcare Act.” The idea is to prevent insurance companies from turning down coverage of treatments recommended by doctors.

[N]o insurer may “delay, deny, or modify” any medical procedure or medication recommended by a physician if it could result in serious harm or death. It asserts that only physicians, not insurance companies, have the authority to make changes to a patient’s treatment plan, making it illegal for insurers to intervene.

The attorney general’s office of California, headed by leftist Rob Bonta, approved this initiative petition title.

It also implies that Mangione was somehow turned down by United Healthcare for his obvious mental and physical maladies. He wasn't connected with the company at all.

God has left the building

Our colleague Robert Spencer reports on changes at the University of Portland and its Department of Theology and Religious Studies. The university, which began as a Catholic institution, sits on a promontory above the Willamette River in North Portland and boasts a terrific women’s soccer program, which calls Merlo Field its home. Sadly, it appears that God has left the building.

The Chair of the Theology and Religious Studies Department at the University of Portland, David Turnbloom, has decided that Jesus didn’t really mean it about that whole dying on the cross thing and what the cross represents to humanity.

And there’s more from Robert:

[Students] can now replace that boring old “Biblical Texts” course with one that has more apparent relevance, such as “Queer Theologies.” …if you’re not into the idolatry of homosexual activity, you could opt instead to take a course called “God Our Mother,” which “aims to broaden the theological imagination of the students as they reflect on the wonderful reality some call God. Together with 'The Catechism of the Catholic Church,' this course will affirm that ‘God transcends the human distinction between the sexes’ and explore various ways of envisioning God that go beyond the image of a male God.”

A course on the divinity of Luigi Mangione can't be far behind.

Antifa Rep shocks Portland media

The vote to require identification to vote in federal elections passed the House with the vote of Antifa-adjacent representative Marie Glusenkamp Perez, who once was recorded saying she wanted to turn her southwestern Washington congressional district into an Antifa-friendly territory.

Portland’s KOIN TV called the bill requiring ID to vote “controversial.”

House Republicans passed a controversial bill Thursday morning that, if turned into law, would require in-person proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in all federal elections. Four Democratic lawmakers, including Washington Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, voted in the bill’s favor. If passed, the bill would require all voters to appear in person and provide a valid passport, birth certificate, or another form of identification in order to prevent noncitizens from voting.

The only thing surprising about the bill was that the Antifa lady voted for it.

You’ll recall from previous West Coast, Messed Coast™ reports that the representative from Southwest Washington defeated Joe Kent in their congressional campaigns, which shows you how many Portlanders have fled across the river seeking sanity. Unfortunately, they brought Portland sensibilities with them.

Kent, an Army Green Beret, Gold Star husband, and CIA paramilitary operator, is now nominated as the Trump Administration’s Director of the National Counterterrorism Center and had his first confirmation hearing this week.

'Open mouth, insert foot'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trying to make hay out of the Trump administration's rule change giving citizens a choice in what kind of car to buy instead of having electric cars rammed down their throats by 2035.

In typical lame fashion, Newsom claims that Trump is trying to pollute the air, showing photos of people in gas masks.

Open mouth, insert foot Newscum. You and Bass are responsible for the worst pollution Southern California will ever see and nothing will ever come close.



But if you know anything about pollution, you know Newsom’s lame policies and Karen Bass’s woke rules were responsible for the incineration of two huge sections of L.A., emitting toxins into the air far greater than any potential car emission increases.

They haven't ruined everything yet

Where do you think all those colors in the 64 crayon color box came from?

A wildfire rages a few miles away from north cascades national park creating an orange glow as the sun goes down on the day. Even as everything was illuminated orange from the sun shining through the smoke, it couldn't overtake the strong teal color of the water, even the… pic.twitter.com/ZMOl3dg1GS — Ken James (@openshutter21) January 16, 2025

Until next time: hug your family.

