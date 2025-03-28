West Coast, Messed Coast™: Homeless Demand Tax $$ to Pay ‘RV Lord’ to Squat in Stolen Property

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where your humble correspondent has a question: What’s it called when the “homeless” demand state tax money so they can pay the “RV Lord” to squat in a stolen rig?

If you guessed Thunderdome, you’re halfway there.

In this week’s update, we’ve got more on the feudal RV Lord, there’s bad news for California “high speed” train lovers, a California hospital has lost track of dead people, Seattle’s budget problems are “catastrophic,” and bad news for environmentalists about Oregon wildfires.

Let’s go!

Tin cup

All along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ majority Democrats are in legislative session. All states contend with massive budget shortfalls — which they helped create — and for which more taxes are essential!

To give you an example, I previously reported that Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson proposed giving all state workers, many of whom still work from home, a raise. Then, in the same breath, he proposed giving those same employees a furlough day to “save money.” Did you do the math there? Taxpayers pay more for less and then get taxed at a higher rate forever because we spent too much.

What’s that old joke? Look honey, I got this new outfit for $300, but it was originally $500, so I saved us $200!!

When Oregon tried to kill the logging industry, the feds put all the dying logging communities and out-of-work loggers on welfare. Now, the state Democrats are worried about what the DOGE cuts will do to their budget.

A boy won the girls' state championship in the 200-meter dash this year. That will also hurt Oregon's bottom line if the Trump administration pulls funding.

Seattle now claims that its payroll taxes are "catastrophic." Why? Companies can't stay in business paying all the taxes and high minimum wages. Guess who runs the state? Seattle Democrats.

"Math is hard" —Paris Hilton.

That’s the West Coast, Messed Coast™ Democrats on ‘roids.

And wait, it gets worse.

‘We have no plan’

Now comes a new chapter in the same old story about the high-speed Choo Choo in California. Billions of dollars have been spent and not one foot of track has been laid since taxpayers voted to spend $40 billion on the fast track between L.A. and San Francisco 17 years ago.

Assemblyman Steven Bennett, a Ventura Democrat, put it like this when he was told that $7 billion will be needed to keep spinning the wheels on the Choo Choo to nowhere. Get ready, because Vodkapundit was so shocked a Democrat admitted that things are going from bad to worse that he shot me this story for this week's update.

Bennett said out loud, "We have no plan, we have a good likelihood it's going to get worse, and we have a short time to solve the problem. That's not a good place for government to put itself into." You don't say?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy laid out the problem on TruthSocial:

Duffy wrote:

Here’s where we are in 2025:

• ~$15B spent.

• $2.5B of that spending has been federal taxpayer money.

• Another $4B in unspent federal money is under review.

• ZERO high-speed track laid.

• Total cost for SF to LA has soared to over $100B with no expected completion date.

Before he was elected, Gov. Gavin Newsom paid lip service to stopping the project and never did a thing about it.

Speaking of which—

Lawfare works both ways, fellas

In a recent edition of his “I want to be president” podcast, Newsom also paid lip service to the unfairness of boys competing in girls' athletics. As I told you, he didn’t mean it.

Now the Trump administration is demanding he put up or shut up.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has sent Newsom a howler reminding him that “allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on ‘gender identity’ places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding.” She also reminded him of his job: “as Governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk.”

Newsom also signed into law a measure ordering teachers and school staff to keep parents in the dark about any “medical” (read: trans confusion) issues about their own children.

McMahon reminded Newsom in the same letter that the Education Department has launched an investigation into the state violating the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act over this law that puts teachers over parents.

With California Democrats screaming for money to cover a supposed $2 billion deficit, it seems like losing federal funding right about now would be kind of a bummer, no?

Dead pool

The boss sent this one over the transom this week, and it’s quite a sad tale.

At the lovely-sounding Dignity Health hospital in Sacramento, the bodies have been piling up.

Medpage Today reports the hospital has been sending dead people to local body storage without telling the next of kin that their loved one is dead or where to find the body.

The president of the hospital said they assumed the dead people had no family, because many were homeless. Huh?

Lawsuits have been flying from families who had been “frantically searching for their adult children — in one case for a month, and in another, for just over a year.” In another case, a son was “unaware of his mother's body['s] whereabouts and caused family emotional distress.”

A family desperately searching for their adult daughter was finally told she’d been discovered on “Shelf Number Red 22 A and forgotten," according to a lawsuit. “She "was left to decompose for nearly a year while her family relentlessly inquired about her whereabouts."

The hospital said it tried to contact families. Sort of.

Tree schemers

I’ve railed for years about the lies told by environmentalists about forest management. In fact, I just mentioned that very thing in my story this week called Rich Karen Is Caught Keying Tesla in Seattle, yet Cops Seem Oddly Confused Over Motive.

Now my friend, Oregon radio host Lars Larson, writes about the real-world impact of that mismanagement.

Nine people died in the Santiam Creek fire five years ago and 5-thousand homes burned. A month ago, a jury decided PacificCorp should pay millions to victims in one of the biggest lawsuit judgments in Oregon history. The Oregon Department of Forestry finally released its investigation of the fire. Yes, it says there were 7 fires started at power lines, but all of those were quickly extinguished. The rest of the fires started from embers flying off the Beachie Creek fire burning on badly managed Federal forest land. ...When we had active logging and forest management, the Northwest saw 35 years with NO big fires at all.

The tree schemers look a lot like the tree screamers.

Where do I find the RV Lord?

It's hard to underestimate the abject failure of the West Coast, Messed Coast's™ homeless programs even after the Supreme Court's Boise decision.

In Oregon, a couple living in a tent with their small children are under arrest after their three-month-old died. The state of Oregon tried to help with children and prenatal care for the baby, but when counselors came back, the baby was dead and burned. The story is as sad and awful as it sounds.

This week in Seattle, King County Executive Dow Constantine doubled down on dumb when he said that substance abuse has nothing to do with homelessness.

In L.A., drug addicted homeless are paying an RV Lord $300 a month to squat in luxury RVs that have been taken over. As Kevin Dalton notes, it's all done under the watchful eye of the cops.

Fox-11 reported on two women living in one of the stolen RVs. "Kimberly and Nina report that when they see homeless outreach here, they'll happily move into a new home."

"Give us some resources," said Kimberly. Her roommate, Nina, agreed, saying, "California's supposed to have millions of dollars for homeless. Where's the money?"

Infantilizing adults and teaching them this entitlement doesn't help. It's a disgrace.

As if the story about homeless people taking over RVs in a California storage yard couldn’t get more insane, the homeless people are now stealing the RVs, all under the watchful eye of Los Angeles County Sheriffs…pic.twitter.com/ZQi3bfL3BB https://t.co/qJ42UZGarP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 27, 2025

They haven't ruined everything yet

The Clan Gordon Pipe Band at their Tartan Ball in Washington State

Until next week, remember: keep your head on straight and become expert at Distinguishing the Signal From the Noise.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

