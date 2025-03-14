West Coast, Messed Coast™ — A Sanctuary State for Pedos? Yes, Really.

Just when you thought you'd heard everything, that "everything" happens again. On this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, your humble correspondent has a question: when will Oregon, Washington, and California finally become sanctuaries for the law-abiding and decent people instead of the weirdos?

Also: whiteboard Lady may be making a political comeback, surfing dolphins, Oregon's commissioner "turtle," big news about the cannibal enthusiast in Washington, that whole free ObamaCare for illegal aliens is a little more expensive than those crack Democrats expected.

Let's get at it!

Pedo sanctuary

The unfortunately-named Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed two bills this legislative session to basically make the state a sanctuary for predators.

Kotek's bills SB 820 AND SB 821 "propose modifying Oregon’s sex offender classification system. These bills would reduce the oversight of dangerous offenders by making it easier for them to avoid classification, restricting victim involvement, and extending deadlines for evaluations," the Oregon Senate GOP said.

Kotek and the local media call these bills a plan to "clear the backlog" of sexual predators by reclassifying them and withdrawing high-level overwatch of them.

So, instead of assessing the child molesters, Oregon's governor wants to change the rules and the deadline for assessing them and just let them continue doing whatever it is they do. It's worse than California reclassifying felonies and reporting a "reduction" in crime. Oregon would do the same with predators.

Who do these ghouls represent, anyway?

KATU-TV reported that Oregon has until Dec. 1, 2026, to do these assessments of the predators in their midst:

There are currently about 12,500 sex offenders living, working, or going to school in Oregon who have not undergone a risk assessment by the Oregon Board of Parole or local corrections agencies – meaning the state has no idea how likely those people are to commit new sex crimes.

This youth coach would like to have predator-free events, thank you very much. "I cannot protect children if violent, high-risk offenders are allowed to attend my practices, to attend my games, to attend the pizza parties. It's just unacceptable."

A reminder to Oregon Democrats: if you reward people for their terrible behavior, you get more of that terrible behavior. As soon as the predators find out they can come to Oregon with less supervision, they'll flock to the state.

As the Oregon Senate GOP caucus put it, "No parent should have to wonder if their child is standing next to a predator. Oregon must protect kids, not sex offenders."

And yet are the Democrats listening?

The turtle

Oregon Democrats named this weirdo to the Oregon Health Authority advisory board. "They/Them/Turtle" is a trans activist who thinks "they're" a turtle.

I've heard of the furry community that gets its jollies by dressing up as animals, including a former Oregon congressman, but your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent didn't realize the weirdness extended to reptiles.

My parting question—indeed, the only question— is: when is it ever appropriate to have a mentally ill person, who clearly is not tethered to reality, on a mental health advisory panel for the state of Oregon?

Seattle homage to Tesla

Now the unhinged left is setting Teslas on fire on Capitol Hill — aka CHAZ/CHOP.

🚨CAPITOL HILL: People give their reactions to the Tesla that was reportedly set on fire.@TPUSA | @choeshow pic.twitter.com/7Vbmc8yLB8 — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) March 14, 2025

Look nearby for my story on all the attacks.

Cannibal at the lectern

You'll be relieved to know that the "woke trans" Only Fans "sex worker" who fantasizes about violently raping and impregnating females of all ages and eating people has removed himself from the Lynnwood City Council.

The woke trans @lynnwood city council member appointed with unanimous support has agreed to step down after it emerged that he ran a sex business and posted about desires to violently rape, impregnate and eat women and girls. Read: https://t.co/F1RsGg2tLI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2025

Vodkapundit noted in his story about this weirdo, "Neil Vincent Roberts — AKA Jessica Ann Roberts," entitled Could We Please Maybe Draw the Line at Cannibalism? that he was unanimously appointed to the council.

I probably don't have to remind you that people who are genuinely gender dysphoric don't flaunt themselves in public the way Roberts does. Twisted male predators who have weaponized society's sympathy and tolerance do.

Apparently, that never occurred to the people overseeing appointments. Sounds like there are more people who need to be tossed off the Lynnwood City Council.

Democrats shocked Milton Friedman was right

Famed economist Milton Friedman is being rediscovered by a new tranche of conservative activists, but his time-worn lessons still haven't penetrated the left. However, one of Friedman's axioms is on active display in California.

Democrats can't deny Friedman's observation that "You cannot simultaneously have free immigration and a welfare state."

The folks who embody the "but people as smart as we are haven't tried it yet" spirit that animates Democrats—especially of the California variety— are shocked that giving free health care to illegal aliens is more expensive than they thought it would be.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ When California Needed Help, Gavin Newsom Gave Them a Podcast

Our colleague John Sexton over at Twitchy describes how the free healthcare program for illegal aliens is going bust right now:

As mentioned, the final step began in January 2024 so we've had just over a year to look at the results. You'll be shocked to learn that this program is turning out to be billions of dollars more expensive than predicted.

More shocking? California Democrats are talking about cutting back the program because, as the L.A. Times describes, "The $9.5-billion price tag of California’s state-sponsored healthcare for undocumented immigrants is already more than $3 billion above the budget estimate from last summer and is expected to grow."

Wow, who saw that coming?

San Diego doesn't know Milton Friedman, either

The San Diego Board of Supervisors has doubled down on its "super sanctuary" policies after an attempt to roll them back failed when one of the supervisors abstained from voting.

Supervisor Jim Desmond proposed allowing the sheriff's deputies to cooperate with federal immigration.

“This is deeply disappointing,” Desmond said in a statement after the vote. “This was not about politics. This was about ensuring that criminals — rapists, child abusers, burglars, and violent offenders — are removed from our communities. Instead, fear and misinformation won the day, leaving law-abiding residents at greater risk.”

What has happened to America's Finest City, anyway? Ugh.

Please erase the whiteboard

Oh, goodie, another woke weirdo wants to pony up to the public trough again. Mother of the Year, Katie Porter, known for stealing Karl Rove's whiteboard, wants to run for California governor. So, let's see, the field so far is Kamala Harris and former congressional rep Porter.

Oh my god, Katie Porter. pic.twitter.com/tO6B7xCx3G — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) September 30, 2020

Those two think Californians have a liberty death wish, don't they?

Gavin Newsom terms out next year and plans to run for president in 2028. Speaking of which—

Gavin Newsom is a Bust

Bustgate, the Newsom vanity project scandal, and who paid for it, is still roiling.

As I wrote this week in my piece, Gavin Newsom Is a Bust:

The California governor, who's trying to take his overspending and underperforming record national, is now in the middle of a bimbroglio over an expensive bronze bust of him displayed at San Francisco City Hall. ...The bust is one of the stories contained in Jedd McFatter and Susan Crabtree's book about the California rogue's gallery of leaders entitled, "Fool’s Gold: The Radicals, Con-Artists, and Traitors That Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All." They claim that Newsom fundraised to help buy the bust of himself. Newsom, whose reputation as an F-5 level blowhard forced the dictionary to expand room for its definition of self-aggrandizement, was told by his political team that he should look embarrassed by this resurgent revelation while denying it at the same time.

They haven't ruined everything yet.

How about surfing with dolphins in California?





Keep the emails and comments coming!

Until next week!

