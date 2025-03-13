Could We Please Maybe Draw the Line at Cannibalism?

What do you call an OnlyFans sex worker who brags about the size of his endowment and refers to women as "prey" that he'd like to either eat or keep as breeding pets?

In Lynwood, Wash., you address him as Madam Councilwoman Jessica Ann Roberts. Because of course.

Or maybe as the Hon. Ms. Hannibal Lecter? It's all so confusing.

Neil Vincent Roberts — AKA Jessica Ann Roberts — was appointed on Monday to fill the Position 5 vacancy on the Lynwood City Council. Some of his subscribers revealed his sexually explicit (not to mention disturbing) OnlyFans page and Reddit account. "I love the idea of grabbing a pretty girl and using her as [a] breeding pet," Roberts posted online. "And once I've gotten her pregnant, sharing her with my fellow trans fems."

Andy Ngo pointed out this week that Roberts' appointment was "met by celebration from Democrats and leftists." Maybe they didn't know the part about Roberts wanting to use women as sexual and reproductive chattel — his proclivities don't seem to have been widely known until this Lynwood Times report that was published the day after his appointment.

That was Tuesday. Today is Thursday, and the Lynwood City Council is scheduled to discuss Roberts this evening.

You can see the screencaps of what Andy dug up here but they're at best questionably safe for work.

I probably don't have to remind you that people who are genuinely gender dysphoric don't flaunt themselves in public the way Roberts does. Twisted male predators who have weaponized society's sympathy and tolerance do.

Despite all my years living in the Pacific Northwest, I'd only made it to Washington one time, and then only briefly. So I just assumed that Lynwood is one of those upper-upper-class exurbs that can afford all the luxury beliefs and then some. But I was mistaken. At maybe 40,000 people with a median income at the low end of the Seattle metro area, Lynwood ain't rich. The weirdness runs deep in Washington State, I suppose.

But as much of a stretch as this might be, let's talk about the practicalities.

Without actually saying whether he was a sex worker, Roberts told the Lynwood Times, "Sex workers live, work, and pay taxes in their municipalities, counties, state, and federal government, while also contributing to their communities every day in ways not related to their work. They absolutely deserve the opportunity to represent their communities just as much as anyone [who] works in any other job across our city.”

So maybe Roberts is the right person to "focus on zoning policy along Highway 99 to encourage more mixed-use development near the SWIFT stops in line," as the Lynwood Times reported he wants to do. Among the many issues faced when trying to encourage more mixed-used development is keeping women in your basement as breeding pets before eating them.

We really can't stipulate those kinds of publicly expressed desires away, can we? Because once "big lady c*cks," cannibalism, and sex slavery enter the mix, it's difficult to focus on much of anything else — or to think of Lynwood's newest city councilman as anything other than a latent predator.

