West Coast, Messed Coast™ When California Needed Help, Gavin Newsom Gave Them a Podcast

Greetings from the West Coast, Messed Coast™ where this week I'm in Seattle, wrapping up filling in for my fellow conservative and colleague Jason Rantz on KTTH. Tune in, won't you?

When they needed help, he gave them a podcast

Gavin Newsom is one person who deserves to be afflicted with imposter syndrome.

The California governor was absolutely horrible in the days after the devastating fires in the Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, and Pasadena. I wrote about it in a piece called "Gavin Newsom Has Found the L.A. Fires' Biggest Victim: Himself" and others.

Now, instead of leadership, getting rid of red tape, yelling at planners to make it easier for the normies to rebuild their homes, and dunking on the dysfunctional commie mayor, the likely 2028 presidential contender has announced another podcast.

The "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast is probably the idea of some highly paid campaign adviser who convinced the governor that everyone would just love the guy if they only knew more about him.

Gavin Newsom announces a new podcast as he scrambles to rehab his image, tarnished by the historic L.A. wildfires and the California insurance crisis that set the stage for them



He's such a little soy boy bitch🤣 pic.twitter.com/iumSctgQlP — Forever Trumper (@FanaTeresafana) February 27, 2025

Everyone has an opinion. The Babylon Bee nails it.

Gavin Newsom Launches True Crime Podcast About How He Killed California https://t.co/f490el8qoi pic.twitter.com/LcKe83hhHl — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 26, 2025

Who did this?

Some Rare Honesty on The Gavin Newsom Podcast pic.twitter.com/2uPXkTUXSA — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) February 27, 2025

How's the weather? Predictable.

As it has in many places on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, the week started with torrential downpours that forecasters are apparently contractually bound to refer to now as "atmospheric rivers." That was followed up by a colossal wind storm wiping out electricity to thousands. Wind storms have not been renamed by the woke meteorologists that I'm aware of—yet.

Now we're getting a clear view of the spring ahead under clear skies. This week we saw the planets align in the early evening, and it was a glorious sight under those clear skies.

Alas, however, after a couple of days of sunshine, it was time for the weather doomsayers on TV to begin their predictions of drought.

Like a church choir, the forecasters are reading from the same woke song sheet. And it's the same song all year round. There are predictions of too much heat, too much rain, or not enough rain. All of it adds up inevitably to the chorus of predicting man-made climate catastrophe.

We understand that this climate catastrophe stuff gives them meaning, but we look forward to the day when science prevails again in weather forecasting.

Note: Two friends of mine are weather forecasters on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ and they are exempted from this complaint.

Tax extortion

In both Oregon and Washington, the gleeful appropriators in the legislatures are playing the budget game, which boils down to: we spent all the money, we are in a deficit, and it's your fault because we don't have enough of your money.

In King County (Seattle) and statewide, Democrats who run the government in both areas announced the inevitable deficits and promptly announced they'd take money from law enforcement, prosecutors, and jails to finance their priorities. About 80% of the King County employees still have not returned to work, according to the only sane person on the council, Reagan Dunn.

State government workers get a huge raise under far-left Gov. Bob Ferguson, which obviously makes the deficit even worse. They have plenty of money for things like that men's specialty club, we notice, however.

In Oregon, the unfortunately named Gov. Tina Kotek in December issued an executive order locking in union workers to do larger government projects. Now the taxpayers are beginning to do the math.

Our West Coast, Messed Coast™ Oregon spy tells me that this agreement, known as a Project Labor Agreement (PLA), sets out the parameters for when non-union workers are iced out of government jobs. Under the EO, if a state construction project's onsite labor costs tally 15% or more of the total project, the jobs go to unions.

By doing this, the Oregon governor bakes into the cake higher costs for everyone.

But not everyone got shafted. The unfortunately named governor who called for campaign limits when she ran for office — please laugh — took in huge amounts of union money for her 2022 campaign. All the acronyms were represented. AFSCME national gave her $350,000, SEIU stepped up with nearly $5 million, Oregon AFSCME donated another chunk of money, and OSEA — school employees — joined in with contributions as well.

Remember Maine!

Maine and Washington are two states that are actively defying the Trump Administration's executive order on boys playing on girls' teams.

The notorious Maine case, where the governor told Trump at the governor's conference that she'd "see him in court," was the scene of a state representative being censured for saying publicly that an athlete who won the state championship in pole vault was a boy.

You'll recall that under this EO, states that do this will not get federal money.

Now, in Washington State, where we're told by the governor that there's a budget deficit, a female Tumwater basketball player was herself censured, in a way, when she couldn't help but notice a towering boy on the other team. She refused to play. It's reported that she called the boy a "boy" when she walked past him on her way off the court.

Now, the 15-year-old female student is being disciplined for misgendering, bullying, and intimidating the boy.

The state of Washington State:



- 15-year-old girl refuses to play basketball against 18-year-old man.



-15-year-old girl is charged with bullying, harassment, intimidation and “misgender*ng” him. pic.twitter.com/JNO3Afp7EZ — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) February 27, 2025

She'll undoubtedly have to undergo a struggle session and be required to call the boy a girl before this drama is over.

I'm told by a West Coast, Messed Coast™ reader that Tumwater requires students to take science classes that include biology, but under the regime, only political science matters.

They haven't ruined everything yet

Gee, I think I've seen a picture of this before.

The Ansel Adams Wilderness is a stunning region in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, named in honor of the legendary photographer Ansel Adams, who captured the beauty of the American West through his iconic black-and-white landscapes.



Photo by Thomas Piekunka pic.twitter.com/7libr7UtzD — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) February 20, 2025

