Gavin Newsom Has Found the L.A. Fires' Biggest Victim: Himself

If there was some small part, a vestige of a scintilla of a wisp of moral authority with more heft than a wishy left in Gavin Newsom he just blew it away. Poof.

And his latest L.A. fire stunt proves it.

Newsom has enjoyed fan magazine-like coverage from the home media since he stepped into the governor's mansion in 2020. Now, just as he was ready to spend 2025 phoning in his last year in office to free-media his way to a 2028 presidential run, his cover's been blown. Newsom and Democrats, who run everything from the statehouse to the outhouse in California, are now revealed for turning the Golden State into Mars.

And he's pissed that you noticed.

In my piece "Newsom's 'Answer' to Hard L.A. Fire Questions Is to Censor People Asking Them," I reported on the governor's effort to enlist Joe Biden to help censor his critics. That was damnable enough, but Newsom has doubled down on his censorship efforts by setting up his own "misinformation" website to tell his version of the L.A. fires story.

Newsom's flaccid and cowardly response isn't true, he'd have you know. He's actually commanding the troops! Here he is pointing the way forward!





That photo is laughable, but not damnable. What damnable is what he's doing on the website.

Here's how the New York Post put it:

[T]he site urges users to give money to the California Fire Foundation and links them to a module from ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s fundraising platform. The ActBlue donation box says the money is being raised by Campaign for Democracy, Newsom’s super PAC.

The fact-check website is meant to get his supporters to feel more sympathy for the poor Ken Doll suffering more from his self-involved pity party than from any concern for real fire victims. That's a lot to ask of people who can see with their own two eyes what a mismanaged debacle this fire response is—especially members of a party that got pistol-whipped in the last election.

But Newsom's callow petulance is worse than that. Read that small print.





See it?

Newsom is fundraising for Democrats on the backs of fire victims. Please send your money to ACTBLUE, y'all. Wherever that money goes, Newsom's political party gets a cut.

Newsom can ball up his fist and rage and scream into the funnel of the Santa Ana windstorm about that characterization all he wants. He can say this story calling him Governor Grifter is wrong, but that's not true. The public servant expects his public to serve him. Newsom is fundraising on the backs of fire victims. Even the never let a crisis go to waste crowd is repelled by this. It's revolting.

The man who's been hummana hummana-ing his L.A. fires response and complaining that angry people are making him look bad wants those people to come to his defense. And not only that, he wants them to either shut up or send him money.

We thought it was a bad look when the governor blamed misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information instead of a hellacious firestorm for why his voters were yelling at him. But this is on brand for the governor. We thought it was selfish of him to lock down California schools for health reasons when his own kids were going to a private school that was open during COVID. It was the height of selfishness and hypocrisy when he and his wife showed up to one of America's most expensive restaurants during COVID to meet with health care lobbyists when mere mortals were not allowed.

But it was Newsom's hey, it's not me response, no-show Mayor Karen Bass's failure to answer questions, and no water to put out the flames that made people apoplectic.

Their anger is hurting his feelings and making him look bad.

And that's it, isn't it?

Gavin Newsom has found the firestorms' biggest victim: himself.