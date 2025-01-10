West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 'You Can't Fight Fires With Platitudes, Pronouns, and Politics'

Welcome to this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update where we learn that incompetence is not only unproductive; it can get people killed. That, and a guy who brings a blowtorch to a conflagration can also get people killed, too. But more on that in a minute.

Let us begin.

This is your woke city on incompetence

Fat, dumb, and stupid is no way to go through life, son

It turns out that L.A. chose a communist for a mayor, a suspect for an assistant mayor, an empty suit for the governor, and all voters got in return was incompetent, ineffective, and collapsed leadership with all the wrong priorities.

Voters in all woke states, but especially ground zero for dumb-dom, Washington, Oregon, and California, are getting an up-close look at what makes a great leader — and it isn't a skin color, a college degree from Woke U, or the "heroic act" of trading-in factory-setting body parts at the surgeon's office.

People care less that L.A.'s assistant fire chief is a false-eyelashed lesbian trying to look like a man, but do care that she's mocking people who have to call the fire department for help.

In a DEI commercial, LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson mocked, "Am I able to carry your husband out of a fire? He got himself in the wrong place."

No, actually, lady, that is your job. Watch the video and you tell me if she's able to carry a man out of a burning building.

LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson:



"Am I able to carry your husband out of a fire? He got himself in the wrong place." pic.twitter.com/BofTVr6dWP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2025

She's the DEI coordinator at the LAFD. She makes $399,000 per year. She should at least be able to carry a dude out of a burning building for that or at least be competent.

The mayor is worse

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is a card-carrying commie who thinks rich people have too much privilege.

So good luck getting a permit to rebuild your home and getting rid of homeless firebugs, LA.

I spell it all out in two pieces this week about how to elect better leaders. Please read them!

Next Time, L.A., Don't Elect a Commie Who Hates You. Here's How!

Don't Be a B-A** Like Karen

Where's the water, Gavin?

My story about Gavin Newsom's water policies includes choosing a bait fish over humans and the history of reservoir building.

But that's not all. I didn't include the story of Newsom giving himself a pat on the back and saying many pretty words when he ordered the removal of these things we call dams. These are also otherwise known as reservoirs.

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡



CA Governor Gavin Newsom brags about "the largest dam removal in U.S. history" because you gotta save the fish.



Meanwhile, there’s not water to fight fires.



pic.twitter.com/CT5bcTYUOH — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) January 9, 2025

This is criminal.

Speaking of Incompetence

My colleagues over at Twitchy highlighted Greg Gutfeld's alliterative take on wokeism versus incompetence. And as weekly readers of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report know, I loves me some alliteration.

Gutfeld: "You can't fight fire with platitudes, pronouns, and politics."

No, the fires weren't because of 'climate change'

These pieces by me and Kruiser will cover the climate change canard.

What Started L.A.'s Firestorm? Hint: It's Not 'Climate Change.'

People Who Blame All Natural Disasters on Climate Change Should Be Clubbed Like Baby Seals

'Good' intentions destroyed their house

They voted for the incompetents for political and woke reasons, but when the fit hit the shan Angelinos found out that an Armani suit collapses as easily as the proverbial $3.00 one.

After blaming the locals for the lack of water in the fire hydrants, Gavin Newsom showed who he was again when he pretended to be talking to Joe Biden to blow off this upset victim/voter. I wonder if she scuffed his Hush Puppies.

WOW. This woman literally ran up to Gavin Newsom on the street and demanded answers on his disastrous wildfires response — and she was NOT taking no for an answer. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/GNjUATtKXt — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 9, 2025

And it's Mayor Karen Bass's misplaced priorities that resulted in cuts to the fire budget to plus-up the already bulging homeless budget. Newsom aids and abets.

And more than 50% of the fires in L.A. are started by those homeless camps by people cooking food or meth in the canyons. We know there are plenty of other causes, but when the fire department tells you half their fire calls are to homeless camps, that's what's called a "clue."

In two of my pieces on the L.A. fires, the latest one entitled Good Intentions Might Be the Cause of Devastating Palisades Fire and my earlier one What Started L.A.'s Firestorm? Hint: It's Not 'Climate Change.' I lay down the numbers on how many fires have been started in L.A. by "homeless" campers. especially near ground zero of the Topanga Canyon Pacific Palisades fire.

Los Angeles coddles and indulges these folks who are participating in drug tourism. You can't blame them when they get paid to sit along the PCH in Pacific Palisades and Malibu in their RVs and live off their government payments and the bottomless homeless budget. Readers of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ know that a recent government audit showed that there were no guardrails or accountability in the billions spent on California's Homeless Industrial Complex.

Competent leaders don't let that happen.

It might be time to start arresting people for camping instead of apologizing to them and paying them off.

Blowtorch-wielding 'homeless' man FAFO

As I reported Thursday night, residents worried about the 900-acre Kenneth fire tackled a man when they saw him wielding a blow torch. Police are investigating but say there's nothing that officially links the suspect to the fire near Woodland Hills and Calabasas.

Police later reported that there wasn't enough probable cause to hold the guy on an arson charge, but they did find that he had a previous felony and is still in custody.

NEW: @FOXLA has exclusively obtained video of a man carrying a blow torch in Woodland Hills, CA Thursday not far from the Kenneth Fire. LAPD says the man is in custody but “can’t confirm any connection to any fire by this suspect”. #CaliforniaWildfires #KennethFire pic.twitter.com/ULwxtnfsdj — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 10, 2025

They haven't ruined everything yet

They can't destroy the indomitable spirit of this hero horse.

This horse broke away to go back for two friends as he was being evacuated. It shows that animals are much more concerned and far smarter than Governor Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass. pic.twitter.com/FUmf2YdH27 — 𝔹𝕦𝕕 & ℂ𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕪… (@bud_cann) January 10, 2025

I'm not crying. You're crying.

I nominate this horse as the next assistant fire chief.

Until next week remember: you are your own first responder, especially if you live in the incompetently run West Coast, Messed Coast™.