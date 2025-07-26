A Cambodian’s Perspective on the Tragic War With Thailand

Samnop told me, “I want you to have to share to the world about Thailand invad[ing] Cambodia.”

Samnop and his fellow Cambodians were finally coming back from years of Communist Khmer Rouge killing and persecution, looking forward to a period of peace to rebuild their still war-damaged country. The new war at least temporarily ends those hopes. (For more on Sam’s incredible life story and his family’s experiences during Pol Pot’s genocide, please read my previous articles and watch the videos.) Sam shared his thoughts and fears on a clash and his hope for international aid with PJ Media.

“Thailand has destroyed Cambodians’ lives, homes and sacred temples,” Sam stated. He hopes for international accountability in favor of Cambodia and to end the deadly fighting.

It is unclear exactly how this current clash began, which resulted in Thai airstrikes on Cambodia, though hostilities have long been high over a territorial dispute, with both countries claiming the same land, which has religious and cultural significance. Both Thailand and Cambodia claim the other side fired the first shots. There are corrupt individuals in both governments (as in every government worldwide, including America's), and China has been meddling in Cambodia. But the fact remains that people are suffering, with over a dozen casualties and up to 130,000 displaced altogether in the ongoing conflict. Sam provided his perspective in comments shared with PJ Media.

“Today I want to talk to the world,” Sam said. “I want you to have to share to the world about Thailand invad[ing] Cambodia on July 24 and 25th.” He described the horrors of war. “This morning at 3:20am, and coming until now, Thailand has used cluster bombs and drone drop mortars attempting [to go] further into Cambodian territory.”

But that was not all. “Yesterday, F16 fighter jet dropped a bomb, destroyed a part of the UNESCO World Heritage site Preah Vihear Temple. This act violates international law, including the prohibitions against use of cluster bombs. Thailand has destroyed Cambodians’ lives, homes and sacred temples.”

Sam is fervently hoping for foreign support. “We call on the world to pressure Thailand to take responsibility for this,” he insisted. “Cambodians need peace and we [want to] see justice through the international court [of justice], that's been ICJ,” he added, referring to the United Nations court.

He continued with a plea for peace, “So we need the peace and [to] stop the war, and I want Thailand's responsibility [for] all this horrific incidents. Thanks. Please help me to show to the world.”

He rejected the claim that Cambodia had invaded Thailand instead of the other way around. “How come Thailand's a powerful country, rich country, a big country? Cambodia, smaller. How can we invade Thailand?” he asked. Thailand is more than twice the size of Cambodia with a much bigger population.

Both Thai and Cambodian people have been killed in this tragic conflict. We pray for a speedy end to the war and that the beautiful country of Cambodia, as Sam said, will once again enjoy peace and the opportunity to rebuild and flourish.





