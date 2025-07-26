Another HUGE Win

I have received numerous comments over the years asking why it is important to become a VIP member of PJ Media. The events of the last three days are as clear a reason as any as to why each individual’s action of becoming a VIP member makes a difference… and why becoming a VIP member is actually so important for the survival of our nation.

On Wednesday, July 23, the National Education Association released its 2025 handbook. This is the national teachers’ union, and is the largest labor union in the country, with three million members. In it, the NEA makes it mandatory to support gender dysphoria, reject Judeo-Christian values, support Palestine and demonize Israel, and even reject the Holocaust as an event targeting the destruction of the Jews.

By Thursday morning, PJ Media published a detailed article about this handbook, with specific references by page number about how the teachers’ union would now mandate instruction and philosophies that are Insidious and antithetical to American interests and Judeo-Christian values. It was one of the first articles calling out the problems with the document, and the most detailed with regard to references in this handbook… and it prompted more articles on the topic throughout the nation in other media outlets.

By Friday afternoon, the NEA had scrubbed the handbook from their website and all online access. We all hope that they are editing and rewriting the document, as a result of pressure that started here at PJ Media. PJ Media made a direct and quantifiable difference in saving our children from indoctrination. This is only one example of why becoming a VIP member is so incredibly important. What the mainstream media refuses to cover, PJ Media exposes... and makes a difference. This is not the only example, and there are many…

PJ has consistently been one of the first to expose national challenges and issues that were initially accepted by the mainstream media. So much so that for years, there has been a concerted effort to limit the outreach of PJ, with mainstream media outlets calling it “fringe,” “alt-right,” and “extreme.” And yet PJ Media, from its inception in 2004 (when it was still called Pajamas Media), has consistently been proven right over and over when it has gone against the grain of the mainstream media.

Here are just a few examples of the many times that PJ Media contradicted the mainstream and was proven right:

— Exposing the Killian Documents Controversy, which led to the resignation of Dan Rather from CBS in 2004.

— Exposing Google for manipulating algorithms to prioritize leftist organizations. Although this was immediately challenged when written by Paula Bolyard in 2018, by 2024, the truth of the article was verified.

— Challenging the “science” of COVID and vaccines as early as May of 2020, years before it became clear that Fauci et al were running a scam on the world.

— Pointing out Joe Biden’s lack of mental acuity back in August 2020, four years before it was fully recognized by the mainstream media.

— Exposing the anti-Semitism/anti-Israel sentiments of both Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson almost two years before they became clear to the rest of the world’s media. PJ Media was the first to expose the anti-Semitic proclivities of these commentators, which they have now repeatedly demonstrated, and are fully accepted throughout the political and media world.

— Educating about the truths about Islamic jihad being mainstream Islam all the way back in 2017, while the majority of America was trying to justify the claim that jihad is not true Islam, and believing in the fantasy that a longterm peace can be made with the Iranian clerical regime.

— While Congressmen were bending the knee to Black Lives Matter (BLM), all of the leftist organizations were supporting it financially, Major League Baseball was actively promoting it, and even religious leaders were giving it accolades, PJ Media was exposing the racist and Jew-hating roots of BLM, as well as its financial corruption. Called “racists” and “conspiracy theorists” for repeatedly exposing the hatred inherent in BLM, PJ Media courageously continued to show the systemic problems with BLM... all of which are now accepted by even the most leftist of pundits.

These are only a few of the many examples that demonstrate how PJ Media has been at the forefront of exposing the lies of mainstream media, and has actively been fighting for every American in this nation.

One of the great strengths of the left is that they are persistent, and do not quit. They continue constantly to create propaganda... propaganda that is embraced by other media sources, and fought against on a daily basis by PJ Media.

So when you think about how to spend your money; when you consider what is the best investment you can make to support Judeo-Christian values; when you evaluate how you can best help sustain America as a land of liberty and freedom… my personal suggestion as a rabbi and as an American is to become a VIP Member. You will be on the cutting edge of the fight for freedom and for stopping the unholy alliance of mainstream media and the political left.

(Although Rabbi Barclay is a columnist with PJ Media, he is not part of the staff, derives no financial benefit from any VIP membership, and initiated this column out of his own desire to fight for freedom.)

