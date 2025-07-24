Gird Your Loins! The Teachers' Union Wants Our Children and Our Nation.

The National Education Association is the largest labor union in the United States, representing almost 3 million teachers, educators, and support personnel. It is also the most dangerous organization to the future of this country and the world.

And its new 2025 handbook of guidelines and rules is arguably the most dangerous document to this nation that has been written or published in decades.

This 434-page “handbook," released on July 23, specifically details the policies that all teachers are required to abide by in this country. Not just college professors at Columbia or Harvard, but every public school educator in the country. It demands that its union members teach a rewriting of history and interject Marxist values throughout the educational system in the United States. The NEA is now insisting on destroying all Judeo-Christian values, promulgating a mythical history of the world in line with Marxist indoctrination, and commanding their union members to encourage behavior that is antithetical to the historical values of this nation.

(It probably comes as no surprise, but we should point out that 98.24% of the NEA contributions went to Democrats during the 2024 cycle, totaling $22,744,023.)

The NEA has fully embraced Paulo Freire’s modern Marxist philosophy of “Pedagogy of the Oppressed," written in 1968, which rejects the traditional model of education in favor of a model of indoctrination, viewing the world as “oppressed vs. oppressor." Just a few of their demanded atrocities can be viewed, and it becomes clear that the NEA is fully embracing this Marxist concept of indoctrinating young children before they have critical thinking skills.

The dangerous notion of diversity, equity, and inclusion is now a mandatory part of our educational system, per the NEA. The handbook demands the “rooting out of systemic racism in our society and institutions, upholding LGBTQ+ rights, dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline, defending voting rights, promoting environmental justice” (p. 61). Throughout this instructional handbook for our nation's teachers, there is a major premise that our nation, society, and institutions are systemically racist and prejudiced.

The handbook goes further; it not only requires an acceptance of this mythical systemic problem, but it also provides clear instructions on how to address it. Union members must now be “advocating for immigration reform, LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, environmental justice” as an integral part of teaching young children (p.62). The largest labor union in the country, the union of teachers, has now put a priority on teaching immigration, LGBT “rights,” and other leftist causes as a higher priority than teaching the basic skills of English, mathematics, science, etc.

There is an almost obsessive focus on gender dysphoria in this new handbook, even adding an official new holiday to the school calendar. “NEA shall add International Transgender Day of Visibility and Coming Out Day to their LGBTQ+ Support and Protection Section on their website to engage more awareness around LGBTQ+ education and essential awareness days” (p. 354); yet at the same time, the NEA now lumps “LGBTQ+ students” into the same category as disabled students (p. 355, 403, 406, 415), requiring them to get the same special benefits that students with actual disabilities receive.

This new handbook presents a vast array of requirements for teachers to rewrite the history of both the United States and the world. This is most clearly seen in the degradation of Jews, antisemitism, anti-Israel, and support of a new rewriting of history regarding “Palestine."

It is factual history that there is not now, and there has never been a nation of “Palestine.” There has never been a language, currency, culture, stamps, or any other standard that has historically been used to define a nation. And a simple truth is that there is no such thing as a “palestinian." The great-grandparents of those currently living in Gaza call themselves “Egyptians," the great-grandparents of those living in Judea and Samaria called themselves “Jordanians," and the great-grandparents of those living in the Golan called themselves “Syrians." The current sheikhs in Hebron recognize this, and this past month, five traditional sheikhs have put out a proposal to totally remove the Palestinian Authority from any control in the region, and have a separate state run by these tribal leaders that acknowledges Israel as a neighbor and ally. So while this entire concept of a historical “nation of palestine” is fictitious, 3 million teachers are now required to teach this fantasy as if it were reality.

“NEA will use its existing media outlets to defend educators’ and students’ academic freedom and free speech in defense of Palestine at K-12 schools, colleges, and universities” (p. 356). Our children are now to be indoctrinated into the leftist myths of a historically non-existent Palestine. But it gets even worse.

Jews are the indigenous people of Israel, and have lived there continuously for over 3,000 years; a fact easily demonstrated by a visit to Mount of Olives cemetery in Israel, where Jewish graves going back to Biblical times can be seen. So while it is incontrovertible history that Jews are the indigenous people, and that there has never been a “palestine,” the teachers in the United States are now mandated to instruct their students in a diametrically opposite fantasy.

“NEA will use existing digital communication tools to educate members and the general public about the history of the Palestinian Nakba. The Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the forced, violent displacement and dispossession of at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 during the establishment of the state of Israel (p. 355). Despite the fact that this entire statement is fallacious, as of this week, it is now mandatory for all teachers in this country to instruct their students that this is the “new truth." It is not only wrong historically, but a major contributor to the increase in antisemitism in this nation over the last 21 months. But it is not the only demonstration of antisemitism in this new handbook, which is filled with a subversive and vitriolic Jew hatred.

As actual historians, theologians, and scholars have taught, Israel is the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people. While Judaism is a religion, and Zionism is the connection to the land, they are different; anti-Zionism is simply the latest form of antisemitic Jew hatred. (Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, of blessed memory, explains this more simply and clearly than any other scholar in a five-minute video that every responsible human being should watch in order to understand the connection.) Anti-Zionism is antisemitism.

But our teachers are now instructed by the NEA to teach the exact opposite. “NEA will use existing digital communication tools to educate members about the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism” (p. 355). The NEA has committed its members not only to the destruction of Israel, but to denying the Jewish right to exist as a nation, as a people, and even to denying the unique horrors of the Holocaust of the last century.

The Nazis systematically killed 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, a unique evil in the annals of history. Death camps were created by the Nazis specifically to kill the Jewish population. The “Final Solution” was to be just that: the destruction of the Jewish people. There was no gain of land or finances to the Nazis as a result of this “solution," and in fact, their commitment to the camps actually hurt the German war effort because of the high cost of keeping the camps operating.

But apparently, although 6 million Jews were murdered, two-thirds of all the Jews who were living in Europe at the time, and one-third of the entire world’s Jewish population at the time, this unique and heinous tragedy is to be discounted by American educators, according to their union. According to the Nea, the Holocaust is no longer about the death camps, the Pits of Babiyar (where over 30,000 Jews were massacred in two days), or the Harvest Festival of Lublin (42,000 Jews killed in two days). According to the antisemitic NEA, the Holocaust is now defined in a much more inclusive way.

“NEA shall promote the celebration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 annually on its website and through other appropriate media to recognize the more than 12 million victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, abilities/disabilities, and other targeted characteristics.” Jews are now not even mentioned in the NEA’s mandate as to how to observe the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The United Nations adopted this holiday in 2005, and it reaffirms explicitly “that the Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of one third of the Jewish people.” Yes, the Nazi regime killed many different groups of people, but there was a specific and clear intent repeatedly expressed by Hitler and the Nazis that every Jew should be eliminated from the Earth.

But the National Education Association has now determined that our children should learn this in a way that denies that historical truth.

It is dangerous when even a single school district decides to act in any of these ways that are antithetical to American and Judeo-Christian values, or that chooses to rewrite history to conform to a Marxist and indoctrination policy. However, when this policy becomes a mandatory requirement for all public school teachers in this nation, it is arguably the most dangerous action occurring in this country. Indoctrinating our children with this fallacious history, perpetuating this Jew hatred, and encouraging gender dysphoria are only a few of the disgusting requirements for all members of the National Education Association to teach.

The first step to battling the darkness of evil is to find a light on it as quickly and fully as possible. The next step is to actively combat that evil with truth and passion.

The NEA is attempting to turn this nation fully towards darkness. It is our responsibility, our privilege, and our blessing to expose this labor union for what it has become: a weapon for a Marxist agenda. It is up to each of us to combat what these “teachers” want to do, to reclaim the education of our children, and to use every tool at our disposal. This includes but is not limited to running for office in our local school boards, exposing their agenda in the media, civil lawsuits if needed, and forcing government agencies to step in and stop this labor union from indoctrinating the young people of our country.

The publication of the NEA handbook this week is a call to action, and every individual needs to respond in whatever way possible. For the words of the great Rabbi Hillel almost 2,000 years ago, “If not now, when?”

Our children and our nation require our actions. May we all find our own ways to combat the darkness in this handbook, and insist that teachers return to educating students, rather than indoctrinating them.

