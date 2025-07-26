Jessica Tarlov Flips Out When Confronted with Facts on Russia Hoax

The liberal media is in full meltdown mode over the latest bombshells exposing the Russian collusion hoax—and this time, the fallout reaches straight into Barack Obama’s inner circle, possibly even the man himself. Watching the panic set in has been something to behold. But for pure unintentional comedy, nothing beats the reaction over at Fox News, where resident left-wing mouthpiece Jessica Tarlov completely lost it—again—during a segment on “The Five.”

What triggered the outburst? Jesse Watters dared to cite the mountain of evidence blowing apart one of the Democrats’ most sacred myths: that Vladimir Putin was obsessed with electing Donald Trump in 2016. In reality, Moscow didn’t care who won—and never made Trump their chosen candidate. Yet for nearly a decade, the American people were pummeled with the opposite lie, courtesy of Obama-era spooks and their media enablers.

It’s the same tired script from the Democratic hoax machine: facts are optional, the narrative is everything, and when the truth finally breaks through, their only response is to scream louder.

It all happened when Jesse Watters pressed Tarlov on whether she had actually read the report—released by former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and already stirring up controversy for exposing how partisan actors in the intelligence community pushed a false narrative implicating Donald Trump in collusion with Russia.

“Did you read the report that Tulsi dropped?” Watters asked.

“I’ve read sections of it,” Tarlov replied.

Watters quickly called her out, noting the report was only 44 pages, not the “200 pages” she’d claimed. “That’s why I read them,” he added, twisting the knife.

Tarlov, clearly rattled, attempted to pivot to well-worn talking points, asserting, “Putin wanted Trump to win. Putin tried to help Trump.”

But Watters wasn’t letting her off the hook. “All of those things were erroneous,” he fired back. “They cooked the intelligence.”

Tarlov, unwilling to let go of her preferred narrative, grew more agitated and insisted the intelligence community still stands by its assessment that Russia preferred Trump.

“That’s not true,” Watters replied flatly. “You obviously didn’t read the report.”

At that point, Kellyanne Conway jumped in, reminding viewers of the immense toll the Trump-Russia narrative took on the country. “We spent years, six figures worth of legal bills for low-level staffers,” she said. “The media needs to own up to being part of this lie.”

Tarlov, increasingly unable to contain her frustration, began shouting over her co-hosts, repeating familiar refrains about the Mueller report and the 13 Russian nationals charged with election interference. But both Watters and Conway pointed out that this was beside the point. The issue at hand, they explained, was the false media and intelligence narrative that Trump actively colluded with Russia to win the presidency.

“The Mueller report was a joke,” Conway said bluntly.

Tarlov shot back, shouting, “No, it wasn’t!” and later accused Conway of “having a conversation by yourself,” while simultaneously interrupting and yelling over the panel.

Watters attempted to steer the discussion back to the core issue: “There was interference, Jessica. But you guys said for two years there was collusion, there was blackmail, that Trump was preferred and helped by Putin. None of that held up.”

Conway, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, laid it out plainly to Tarlov: “Every time you guys have a sh—y candidate, you do all these shenanigans to try to stop Trump. I’m sick of it.”

Tarlov, still interrupting, insisted she hadn’t attacked Conway, but the damage was already done. Her emotional outburst and unwillingness to engage with the facts laid out in the report only reinforced the broader point: the Russia-Trump narrative, long used as a political weapon against Trump and his allies, is crumbling under the weight of newly uncovered evidence.

Jessica Tarlov flips out on Jesse Watters and Kellyanne Conway over Russiagate intel report. pic.twitter.com/00mNyYpf1Y — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 25, 2025

As the dust settled, it became clear that while the truth may finally be coming to light, some—like Tarlov—are still not ready to let go of the fiction.

