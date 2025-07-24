WATCH: Greg Gutfeld Savages Jessica Tarlov Over Russia Hoax Files

Greg Gutfeld finally had enough.

During a fiery segment on Fox News’s “The Five” on Wednesday, Gutfeld unloaded on liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov after she dismissed renewed scrutiny of Hillary Clinton’s emails and the origins of the Russia collusion hoax as political theater. “It’s preposterous that we are talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails again in the year 2025,” Tarlov complained, prompting Gutfeld to fire back: “We have no choice.”

What followed was a scathing takedown of the media-driven narrative that dominated Trump’s first term. “We had to take this story seriously for years, and it was false,” Gutfeld said. “When Trump won in 2016, the intel community concluded that Russia didn’t have a hand in his victory. Instead of accepting the conclusion, Obama determined — and wanted — a new conclusion.”

Gutfeld laid the blame squarely at the feet of the Obama administration and its allies in the media. “He sent Brennan running to come up with a new collusion — that there was some kind of trivial involvement they could feed out to the media,” he explained. “And coincidentally, dozens of news organizations said that Trump was in bed with Putin… There was no proof.”

Tarlov attempted to deflect by asking, “Why did Durham do nothing then?” But Gutfeld wasn’t letting her derail the point. “They amplified a false conclusion that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016,” he said. “We had to spend years dealing with that, and now we’re actually getting investigations, and you’re saying, ‘Ha, you guys should just move on.’”

He continued, with the left’s selective memory visibly frustrating him: “You say the same effing thing about Biden’s brain. You guys spent four years telling us that Joe Biden was fine. You covered up for an invalid. And then when we get the truth, it’s like, ‘Oh, we gotta look forward now.’”

Tarlov sarcastically questioned whether conservatives could focus on multiple issues at once. Gutfeld didn’t hesitate: “Have you been listening to the right lately? The right is more on top of Epstein than the Democrats are. The Democrats never cared about Epstein until they saw a political motivation. The right was into the Epstein story because women were being sex trafficked. We actually cared.”

Gutfeld just nuked the dem narrative- leave the bodies on the floor @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/cthk4WdqGh — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 23, 2025

He’s absolutely correct. The only reason Democrats are talking about Epstein right now is because they think they can make it a Trump scandal, conveniently forgetting that the reason the Democrats ignored the story for years was because many high-profile Democrats, like former President Bill Clinton, were close associates of Epstein and flew on his plane regularly.

But I digress. Greg Gutfeld didn’t just crush Tarlov; he exposed the hollow core of the left’s gaslighting campaign. Tarlov’s deflections and smug dismissals fell flat because they were never based on principle — only partisanship. Gutfeld called it out, and more importantly, he didn’t back down. He spoke for every viewer tired of watching Democrats rewrite history to cover their own failures. And in doing so, he showed why he’s become one of the most important voices on television today.

