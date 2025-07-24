New Russia Hoax 'Strike Force' Is the Deep State’s Worst Nightmare

The Deep State must be shaking in its boots with the Department of Justice’s latest move: the announcement of a new task force devoted to investigating what is now known as the Russia Hoax.

After years of frustration and obfuscation, the DOJ, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, is throwing the full weight of federal law enforcement behind a sweeping probe that could irreversibly alter the country’s political landscape.

“Today, the Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess the evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard’s disclosures,” the Department of Justice said in a statement released Wednesday. “This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness.”

This isn’t just another commission or advisory group destined to fade into obscurity. The new Strike Force is a rapid response team created specifically to tackle the explosive revelations presented by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend, Director Gabbard, and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said after the formation of the Strike Force. “We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.”

No more symbolic hearings or limp-wristed “fact-finding missions.” The DOJ is on record saying accountability will be delivered, and soon.

The documents released so far by Gabbard are nothing short of explosive. They reveal that Obama’s inner circle — including figures like James Clapper and John Brennan, and led by Obama himself — helped orchestrate a political hit job disguised as an intelligence assessment. According to the files, a high-level meeting in December 2016, led by Obama’s top national security brass, laid the groundwork for carefully timed leaks to the media, pushing the claim that Russia had hacked the election, even though intelligence assessments conducted before the election found no such evidence.

Gabbard directly accused former President Barack Obama and senior officials of orchestrating a fraudulent intelligence assessment to tie Donald Trump’s 2016 election to Russian interference. She also confirmed that whistleblowers are stepping forward, and with every new piece of the puzzle, the urgency and scale of this mission only grow.

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment,” Gabbard declared. As she confirmed, there are “criminal referrals” stemming from these findings. The DOJ’s swift response leaves no doubt: They’re done playing defense. There’s no more time for hand-wringing or endless debate about whether the charges are plausible. The game has changed.

This move signals that the era of empty rhetoric and institutional evasion is over. No longer can key players hide behind carefully worded denials or assume immunity by status. The Strike Force is now the sharp end of the spear, committed not just to uncovering what happened, but to delivering real consequences.

At long last, the tide is turning against the Deep State's web of lies.