Barack Obama Is in Trouble After Russiagate Receipts Drop

Barack Obama wants you to believe his hands are clean when it comes to the sprawling Russia collusion hoax, but that narrative has completely collapsed.

On Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that her team would be releasing documents that directly contradict Barack Obama’s latest attempt to rewrite the history of the Russia collusion hoax.

“We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will refute that statement,” Gabbard said during an appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight” on Newsmax.

“We will be pulling a whole host of statements that were made by the Obama administration, by Hillary Clinton, by senior Democrat officials, by their friends in the media,” she added.

On Wednesday, she delivered.

The newly declassified evidence reveals the Obama administration deliberately fabricated the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment to falsely claim Russia helped elect Trump. Gabbard accuses them of weaponizing intelligence and conspiring with the media to delegitimize Trump’s presidency in a coordinated, years-long coup attempt to overturn the 2016 election.

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

The evidence is a House Intelligence Committee report from 2020 that explains how Obama-era intelligence officials manufactured and politicized data regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. The report states that, despite multiple internal assessments concluding Russia did not use cyber means to alter election results, President Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment in fall 2016 — overriding dissenting agency views — to shape a narrative suggesting Putin acted to help Trump.

Gabbard's documents release includes a declassified Presidential Daily Brief from Dec. 8, 2016, affirming Russia never compromised U.S. election infrastructure. Yet, the next day, under pressure from the White House, that conclusion was withdrawn. Meetings convened by Obama and attended by James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, and others led to a massaged, partisan-backed intelligence community assessment (ICA) released Jan. 6, 2017.

Further scrutiny revealed that the ICA relied on the Steele dossier (now known to be unverified opposition research paid for by the Clinton campaign) despite clear warnings from career analysts who deemed it unreliable. Yet it still shaped the ICA’s core claim that Putin “aspired” to help Trump.

Think about that: A national scandal, media hysteria, special counsels, and years of political turmoil — all triggered by partisan disinformation and an administration hell-bent on crippling its successor.

This is why Team Obama is in full panic mode. After the Obama people released a non-denial denial, Tulsi Gabbard responded with receipts. Her disclosures expose an ugly truth: Barack Obama, aided by his intelligence chiefs and media allies, orchestrated the biggest hoax in modern American politics. His team even suppressed a December 2016 Presidential Daily Brief that debunked the collusion narrative — because once Trump took office, the truth would be impossible to hide.

