People Who Blame All Natural Disasters on Climate Change Should be Clubbed Like Baby Seals

As everyone knows, one of the Democrats' main guiding principles is Rahm Emanuel's infamous line, "Never let a crisis go to waste." The Dems' overwhelming Number One guiding principle, however, is, "Never let a crisis go without reminding everyone that you're a loathsome human being."

The Climate Church dullards are an international embarrassment whose only real skill is the ability to move goal posts in order to help them sell their latest load of ideological horse dung. It is a movement devoid of any intellectual rigor because they constantly just make up the rules as they go. Whenever it is pointed out that they were wrong about something, they get blank stares and immediately go into "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" mode. They basically live in a memory hole.

These are also the people who insist that computer models can introduce consensus into the scientific method, which is way too much to unpack in this column.

Social media is currently awash in examples of climate freak libs going out of their way to prove that they're vile. We'll kick off with just one, which Sarah wrote about on Wednesday:

Apparently, not everyone feels the same way. Karen Piper, who goes by the name @PiperK on X and who appears to be a retired English professor from the University of Missouri, took to the social media platform to celebrate the fact that actor James Woods' home burned. Woods is known for being an outspoken conservative. "James Woods' house is burning down. It's karma calling," the X post read, though Piper has since deleted it. But as we all know, the internet is forever. Many people grabbed a screenshot of the inflammatory post.

As Piper began mixing it up online with people who called her out for being filth, she predictably launched into a climate change lecture. In theory, the oh-so-concerned climate cultists want to change things because they're worried about the future of humanity. In reality, a good many of them are scum like the nutty professor here.

For decades now, the alarmists have reflexively blamed natural disasters on climate change, mostly because they don't know what the word "natural" means. Again, the neurons don't need to be firing a lot to be part of that crowd. Some of the more circumspect alarmists will say that natural disasters are intensified or exacerbated by climate change. Most, however, prefer to see climate change as the hand of God in all natural disasters.

For example, we're told every year that climate change is about to unleash the worst hurricane season on record, with more storms than ever. Yes, devastating hurricanes still happen, just like they did before the internal combustion engine was invented. Hurricanepalooza never happens though. That doesn't stop them from making the same prediction the next year. There is no penalty whatsoever for getting something monumentally wrong when you're a member of the climate cult.

It's easy to see that these execrable people are rooting for natural disasters. They're almost gleeful when they rush to their social media soapboxes when any natural disaster hits to preach the Climate Church gospel. Professor Piper said that her tasteless comment about James Woods was a "joke" that she made before she "knew how horrific the situation in California was." She's a devout climate change hysteric, shouldn't she have assumed that a California wildfire that started during unusually strong wind conditions would be bad? I mean, it's her crowd that is always banging on (I watch a lot of British television lately) about every natural disaster these days being a DEFCON 1 event because of cow farts, SUVs, and reasons. It would seem that a true adherent to the idea that climate change is an existential threat should assume the worst at the onset of any natural disaster.

Or — hear me out here — Piper knows that she's full of crap and that the entire green movement is one big grift.

I would say that they all know it but I truly believe that the younger climate activists were so thoroughly indoctrinated during their K-12 years that they are blind to the reality of the climate alarmist scam. They're being manipulated by the elders of the cult.

These irredeemable people are a cancer who disproportionately contribute to the increasing incivility in society. They don't care about the planet. They don't care about people. They care about getting some attention while enjoying the misery of others.

I'm off to see what I can do to increase my carbon footprint.

By the way, the headline about clubbing baby seals (h/t to my friend Stephen Green for an assist with that) was a joke. I hated seal-clubbing the one time I did it.

