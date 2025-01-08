Retired College Professor Celebrates 'Karma' as Conservative Actor's House Burns

Last night, I was getting ready to try to go to bed early, but I started watching the horrific news coverage of the fire in Southern California, and the next thing I knew, it was well after 1 a.m. I'm a little familiar with the area, and the fire is one of the most horrific things I've ever seen. I just felt so bad for everyone involved, but I never once stopped and thought about the politics of the people whose homes were ravaged.

Apparently, not everyone feels the same way. Karen Piper, who goes by the name @PiperK on X and who appears to be a retired English professor from the University of Missouri, took to the social media platform to celebrate the fact that actor James Woods' home burned. Woods is known for being an outspoken conservative.

"James Woods' house is burning down. It's karma calling," the X post read, though Piper has since deleted it. But as we all know, the internet is forever. Many people grabbed a screenshot of the inflammatory post.

Woods, who has a huge X following of over 4.5 million people, has been posting updates on the fire, including a timeline of its impact on his own neighborhood. On Tuesday night, he informed his followers that he and his wife, Sara, were able to leave safely, but many of the homes in his neighborhood were on fire.

He also showed that, unlike Piper, he has his priorities in order, even though his home did eventually burn.

Earlier today, the actor appeared on CNN to talk about losing his home and broke down in tears.

You can go to Woods' X account and see more of his story and others', but how anyone can look at this tragedy happening in California and wish it upon a single person is beyond me. Which brings me back to Piper. As I said, she has since deleted the post, but she didn't issue an apology. In fact, she tried to explain it away as a "joke" in another post she made on Wednesday (warning: it contains offensive language):

She also took the opportunity to school us all on climate change. A quick glance at her X account, and it's easy to see that Piper, who ironically posted in October that Elon Musk was "someone who would try to exploit suffering," holds strong liberal views with a side of Trump Derangement Syndrome. She also seems to be enjoying the attention. While many posters were saying that she is a current Mizzou professor, she says she's retired. Maybe her newfound fame can land her a second career and a spot at the table on "The View"?

Anyway, according to a Sacramento ABC affiliate, the university issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon condemning her remarks and also made a point to state that she's retired:

“The University of Missouri extends its sympathies to all those affected by the wildfires in California. We find the statement by Karen Piper — a retired professor — to be deeply offensive, and it does not reflect the university's viewpoint or values. We are reviewing this matter.”

That ABC affiliate also states, "Karen Piper has been a professor of English and an adjunct professor of Geography at the University of Missouri since 1996. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as still active at the school." It's unclear how long ago Piper retired. When you click on her biography page at the school's official website, you receive a message that the page is missing.

Either way, it looks like the damage has been done. She ticked off a lot of people who are affiliated with the university in some way. There are numerous posts on X from people who claim to be alumni that look just like this: