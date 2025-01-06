Most Pro-Life States Ranked for 2025. Did Yours Make the List?

Despite what liberals want you to believe, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade in 2022, it didn't take away a woman's right to an abortion. It simply gave power back to the individual states. And despite the fear-mongering from the left, abortion numbers have actually gone up since the Supreme Court decision.

Accordingly, most states have made changes to their own abortion laws since 2022, and while many support life now more than ever, others have gone out of their way to make abortion even more accessible. With that in mind, Americans United for Life (AUL) put together its annual "Life List 2025 State Rankings," and I'll admit it's not as black and white as you might think...or as red and blue as the case may be. While much of the list is predictable — redder states make up the most of the top 10, while deep blue ones make up the bottom — there are some that may surprise you.

Here's how AUL determines the rankings (and note: it's not all about abortion):

Each year, AUL releases its Life List, which ranks states from most to least pro-life based on their existing life-affirming policies. AUL looks at each state’s protections for life from conception to natural death. This includes laws on abortion, legal recognition of preborn children, bioethics, assisted suicide and end-of-life patient care, and healthcare rights of conscience. Additionally, states are awarded points for their life-affirming cultural and political landscape and momentum.

So, who made the top 10? Well for the fifth year in a row, Arkansas tops the list. According to Jerry Cox of the Arkansas Family Council, "Becoming the most pro-life state in America did not happen overnight. It took many years of hard work from a lot of people."

Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Indiana round out the top five. Personally, I was shocked to see Arizona in the top ten, however, and AUL points out that it was surprised to see Alabama drop from number ten to sixteen. I was also saddened to see my home state of Georgia at eighteen and South Carolina all the way down at number twenty-one and Alaska at thirty-two.

The bottom of the list was a little less shocking. The least pro-life state in the nation is Vermont, followed by New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii to round out the bottom five.

According to AUL, only 41 pro-life bills and resolutions were passed in 2024, compared to 59 in 2023. Several states passed bills that would allow funding for pregnancy resource centers, while West Virginia became the "first state in the nation to amend its state constitution to affirmatively protect against physician-assisted suicide."

On the other hand, "Twenty states introduced bills to legalize physician-assisted suicide, with states like Delaware and New Hampshire coming dangerously close to legalizing death-on-demand. Yet, every state stood firm in stopping the expansion of death through assisted suicide." It was also noted that chemical abortions are on the rise, making up 63% of all abortions.

You can see the entire list here on the AUL's website and read more about the data used and individual laws passed in the organization's 2024 Annual State Policy Report.