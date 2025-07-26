‘Moral Injury’: JK Rowling on Enforcing Iniquitous Trans Ideology

“Harry Potter” authoress JK Rowling is once again trying to pull people out of a woke fantasy land and into reality.

Addressing the question of whether a nurse could be punished for stating the obvious about a supposed transgender, Rowling slammed the moral bankruptcy of pretending that it is either helpful or harmless to encourage the delusion of altering one’s sex.

There is one branch of leftism which deliberately attacks masculinity and belittles men, while radical transgender ideology specifically attacks women. Rowling reflected, “A large number of people (mostly men, in my experience) who're sympathetic to some of women's opposition to gender identity ideology, nevertheless think it's cruel to point out that a trans-identified man looks like a man, and unkind not to 'respect' his pronouns. They think these are 'compromises' women should be prepared to make. 'What does it matter?' they say. 'How does it hurt you?'”

Well, we all know many awards and medals have gone to men pretending to be women now in sports, and that some women have been assaulted and raped by men allowed to use women’s facilities, but those are not the only ways that women are harmed by the claim that a man can become a woman. “The psychological effects of being coerced, manipulated or pressured into doing something that is against a person's own beliefs or values are well known,” Rowling stated. “'Moral injury' occurs when a person is forced to betray deep-held convictions, or stand in silence while those convictions are being betrayed. The individual feels transgressed at a core level. The inevitable consequences are stress, anxiety and anger.”

She argued:

Workplaces across the west have imposed a Kafkaesque situation on women. A belief system most people consider nonsensical, but which, in elite circles, has become almost a religion, has been imposed from on high. Women are being persecuted and punished for not pretending they think men can change sex. The policing of pronouns, and the harassment and shaming of women who won't pretend they can't recognise a man when they see one, is merely the tip of genderism's gigantic, threatening iceberg.

Rowling is definitely quite liberal, but to her credit, she does not believe in being so liberal that she won’t recognize biological reality about men and women. And she’s also willing to speak up on issues even many conservatives won’t address. For instance, she is one of the only prominent Westerners highlighting death sentences for women who rebelled against the murderous Islamic regime in Iran, the same regime which the American government recently saved from collapse.

There are countless false accusations nowadays of toxic masculinity. But if we want to look at males actually being toxic, transgenders fit the bill. Rowling wrote:

Any man who seeks to force women to play along with the fantasy that he's female is engaging in a typically male power play. At worst, he will suffer narcissistic injury from her non-compliance, but that doesn't make him objectively vulnerable. The non-compliant woman, though, suffers lasting moral injury by being forced to participate daily in a lie - a lie, moreover, that constitutes a fundamental threat to her own rights to privacy, dignity and safety. It has been profoundly illuminating to see how many people - possibly because their own values spring, not from a place of rationality or true conviction, but from fashion and self-interest - see male narcissistic injury as so very much more worthy of compassion than the moral injuries suffered by women.

As a matter of fact, leftists usually choose to sympathize with victimizers rather than the victims, not just in the case of transgenderism, but in every issue. That is why Rowling is now so unpopular with people who used to be her ideological allies in many ways. She wasn’t willing to compromise on this issue, she wasn’t willing to redefine justice and compassion to suit the ideological fad.

Democrats at home and leftists overseas want us to adopt the emperor has no clothes mentality, where we pretend the transgenders look like the opposite sex even when it is obvious they are not, as Rowling noted.

For example, when I was at Disneyland this week, one of the employees who helped me was quite clearly a man pretending to be a woman. His customer service was excellent, but he had a deep voice, a man’s face, and he towered over me at well over 6 feet with a powerfully-built body. Yet he was wearing a skirt and the name tag had a woman’s name. He obviously needed serious psychological and moral help, and nobody looking at and listening to him could honestly believe he was anything but a man. But his coworkers no doubt pretend they don’t notice the obvious. That is both a rational and a moral failure.

