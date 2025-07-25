The Department of Education found that five Virginia school districts committed Title IX violations by allowing biological males to invade women’s bathrooms and locker rooms at school and, in some cases, touch females inappropriately.

Multiple woke Virginia districts were allowing boys to “identify” as girls and use women’s facilities, leading to inappropriate contact and stalking. After investigating allegations against the five school districts for violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, President Donald Trump’s Department of Education is demanding reform. If not, the Justice Department will get involved.

The Title IX violators are Fairfax County Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, Alexandria City Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools. From the Department of Education's press release:

The Divisions are also the subject of several lawsuits, informal complaints, and reports, which allege that students in the Divisions avoid using school restrooms whenever possible because of the schools’ policies, and that female students have witnessed male students inappropriately touching other students and watching female students change in a female locker room.

Loudoun, of course, was the location of the infamous scandal where an LGBTQ boy sexually assaulted a student in the girls’ bathroom; that incident launched intense national interest in education reform.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said, “Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous Administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end.”

He added, “OCR’s investigation definitively shows that these five Virginia school districts have been trampling on the rights of students in the service of an extreme political ideology. The Trump Administration will not sacrifice the safety, dignity, and innocence of America’s young women and girls at the altar of an anti-scientific illiberalism.”

The Education Department insisted on the following requirements for resolution pending referral to the Justice Department for enforcement action:

(i) Rescind the policies and/or regulations that allow students to access intimate facilities based on their “gender identity” rather than their sex; (ii) Issue a memorandum to each Division school explaining that any future policies related to access to intimate facilities must be consistent with Title IX by separating students strictly on the basis of sex, and that Title IX ensures women’s equal opportunity in any education program or activity including athletic programs.

And finally, the districts are required to adopt definitions of “male” and “female” that are based on biology rather than on radical leftist ideology.

The Education Department also just opened a Title IX investigation into the state of Oregon’s Department of Education for allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports. This is exactly what Americans voted for in 2024.

