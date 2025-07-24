Two More Israeli Soldiers Killed, Massacre Continues in Syria

Two more Israeli soldiers were killed as the world sobs that Israel needs to stop fighting with Gaza (as if the war’s end were Israel’s choice, which it isn’t). And the mass murder continues against Christians and Druze in Syria.

The hit on the Gaza church was a legitimately tragic accident, but that’s the only deadly strike the media and world leaders are interested in talking about. While Hamas and the United Nations hold up the excessive 900+ trucks of aid for the jihad-loving Gazans, while Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are regularly ambushed and killed by Palestinian terrorists, while genocide occurs against Syrian Druze and Christians with the aid of the Syrian government Donald Trump unsanctioned, the only thing Westerners blather about is Israel’s supposed anti-Christianity (a false accusation.).

A video online, reportedly of Syrian Greek Catholic priest Fr. Tony Boutros, featured a plea for aid. “We ask the U.S., Europe, the Vatican, and the whole world for international protection for this region,” he said. “We want to stay in our homes with our Druze brothers… look at the massacres that happened to us in Sweida.” The Christians and Druze have lived together for hundreds of years and need support to remain on their land.

Heartbreaking, Father Tony Boutros, representative of the Greek Catholic Church in Sweida, Syria, makes an appeal to the international community to save Christians and Druze from an Islamist genocide. “We Christians and Druze are one. Look at the massacre they are committing against us. We need protection to continue living in the land we have peacefully lived together for hundreds of years.” ~ @MiraMedusa — Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) Jul 17, 2025

Sadly, so far, only Israel has taken decisive action to help the Druze and try to stop the Syrian jihadis, who are a combination of Bedouins and the HTS terror group now running Syria.

Two more Israeli soldiers have been killed, bringing the number of IDF casualties in recent weeks to nearly a dozen. As Israel tries to hold Gaza without taking out Hamas and its supporters entirely, ambushes are the order of the day. Vladimir Loza, one of the new casualties, was 36 years old. Amit Cohen was only 19.

We mourn the loss of SSGT Amit Cohen, 19, a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, who fell during combat in southern Gaza yesterday.



Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.



🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/1qNLwlj73r — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 22, 2025

We mourn the loss of SGM (Res.) Vladimir Loza, 36, a soldier in the 7020 Battalion, 5 Brigade who fell during combat in southern Gaza. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. — Israel (@Israel) Jul 21, 2025

The lives of the Israeli soldiers and the Syrian Druze and Christians go ignored as if they were valueless. The problem is that the world doesn’t care who gets killed in Africa or Asia if it can’t blame Israel.