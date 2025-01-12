Shock Video: Newsom's 'Answer' to Hard L.A. Fire Questions Is to Censor People Asking Them

California Governor Gavin Newsom doesn't want to answer the hard questions about the L.A. fires, so he wants the question askers to be censored. That's not hyperbole, that's a fact. And you can watch him do it right here.

That fact alone should be disqualifying for anyone in or seeking public office, as the current California governor surely hopes to in 2028 when he'll likely run for president.

Newsom is seen on video twice complaining about how these hard questions make him look bad. The questions come from his voters, reporters, and social media.

The governor was so upset by these questions that he asked the president of the United States to censor the people asking them.

Watch for yourself:

Newsom asked Biden, who was in the Oval Office sitting behind the Resolute Desk with Jill Biden and Kamala Harris in the room, to clamp down on the hard questions.

I ask you - we've got to deal with this misinformation. There are hurricane force winds of mis and dis information; lies. People want to divide this country, and we're gonna have to address that as well.

There are several things you can divine from this conversation between these powerful Democrats. First, Newsom felt perfectly comfortable asking the president to do something about the information he doesn't like and wants removed from the public because it is obviously detrimental to his reputation. Also, it's de rigueur for these people to control the information flow. Third, he's fully read-in on how "dividing this country" is a reason to invoke censorship.

As the censorship apparatus was put into effect, the definition of "democracy" was changed by these folks at the State Department, CISA, and other governmental agencies. Protecting "democracy" ceased to be about free and fair elections and the role of the individual in the hierarchy of the state. Suddenly, and notably, protecting government institutions became the chief goal of the censors as they took prominence over citizens.

Newsom knows this. When he said the word "divide" he referred to the people's opinions being divided from the government story. He was asking Biden to stop it for him.

Newsom continued his request for Biden to do something about the "misinformation":

It breaks my heart as people are suffering and struggling, that we're up against those hurricane forces as well. And that's just a point of personal privilege that I share that with you because it infects [sic] real people that are out there, people that I meet every single day.

I'm surprised he didn't ask Biden to go after mal information. Mal information is information that is true but inconvenient for the people in charge—the government and its favored institutional partners.

We shouldn't be surprised that Newsom is in favor of censoring stories and social media posts that criticize him or the government. He's turned free speech and individual rights on their head. He tried to stop parody "deep fake" videos that could hurt his reputation—and the government's, signed into law measures allowing government employees in schools to lie to parents about the sexuality of their own children, and banned cities and counties from asking for identification to vote. Free and fair elections don't refer to the individual, remember, only the government under the censorship regime.

If you're new to this censorship regime story and this sounds crazy, I understand. It should shake you to the core as an American. An entire censorship ecosystem has been stood up by our government to fund "fact checkers," news "literacy" programs, and training for reporters to accept the word of only "trusted" sources—the government—in their stories. It's real. It wasn't always this way.

This sentiment against the government response to the fires could be seen as mis, dis, or mal information depending on which government-approved "fact checker" is making the call.





And for those of us who have watched the censorship apparatus since it was allowed to be turned against the American people during the Obama Administration, we now have confirmation that Newsom was a part of that. We always thought so, considering the proximity of Silicon Valley to the statehouse, but he doesn't hesitate to ask Biden to censor speech.

This video and the one below confirm it, of course.

Here's more proof. Newsom went on to address the atypical problems that they have with people in L.A., who probably voted for him and Mayor Karen Bass.

People the mayor's been meeting with [at this point Karen Bass nodded her head] uh, and they're having conversations that are not the typical conversations that you'd have at this time and you wonder where this stuff comes from. Um, and it's very damaging as well.

People like this woman, who voted for Newsom and, instead of worshiping him, asked an atypical question like why did my house burn down.

"You have to wonder where this stuff comes from," said Newsom.

Note that Newsom pretends to be speaking with Biden in an attempt to stop the woman from asking her inconvenient questions.





We understand that the censorship campaign by the government and social media companies against American free speech has become assumed by people who voted for these Democrats. See the Twitter Files and the Facebook Files cases for substantiation. If you've never heard of those it's because they were largely censored.

X.com owner Elon Musk hasn't censored Facebook/Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg's announcement about standing down his intricate—and government pressured—censorship of mis, dis, and mal information against users of his social media platforms.

Now look, I don't believe a guy whose values and principles change like a weathervane, either. But using community notes to fact check instead of Silicon Valley woke scolds deciding what they like or don't like about a Texas guy's speech is far better.

And Newsom has gotten a taste of that as well.





This next clip shows Newsom working the refs in the news media to change the story into a Hey, it ain't me story line and demanding answers from other nameless people.

And he's also ordered an "investigation" into what went wrong.

Is there a psychic in the house? Good. Can you tell me if Gavin Newsom will find that Gavin Newsom's poor management of the natural resources and profligate spending on things other than water, power, and safety helped led to the L.A. fires?

Here's the point: Leaders who preen and say they command and control "the fifth largest economy in the world" shouldn't go running to daddy to shut up the kids making fun of them.

I'll bet we could ask our imaginary psychic up there if California would be even more economically successful if he'd just been doing the basics like making sure there was enough water, power, and security for the citizens.

As I said in "Can California Afford Its Luxury Beliefs After This? Let's Look at the Books":

We learn that a crucial reservoir was down for maintenance during Santa Ana season, which left the fire hydrants dry. [See: Stunner: Why Was Pacific Palisades Reservoir EMPTY? It Gets Worse.] The latest reservoir was finished in 1979. Planning for the next one started in the 1950s and may break ground sometime allegedly in 2026. Gavin Newsom has taken down dams and patted himself on the back. The man Newsom styled his look after, former Lakers Coach Pat Reilly, used to say, "The main thing is the main thing." The hairstyle stuck, but not the message. L.A. is spending other peoples' money on stupid things while pretending to do the main thing.

As one of our notable commenters said:

You couldn't screw up this bad if you made it your job. But evidently California Dems can.

And that's why it's usually worked so well for Democrats like Newsom. At the first hint of pushback, Governor Gaslight asked for the inconvenient question asker to be censored.

That's something, but it ain't America.