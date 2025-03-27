Rich Karen Is Caught Keying Tesla in Seattle, yet Cops Seem Oddly Confused Over Motive

Victoria Taft | 4:58 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We’re just a couple of days away from the left’s latest spasm of weirdness, the “Tesla Takedown,” in which people in blue cities around the country will put their mental illness on full display in hopes of hurting Elon Musk. If this is reminiscent of that saying about taking poison and hoping someone else dies, you’re not wrong. Except these domestic terrorists carry actual poison. And bombs.  

Besides wanting to kill Tesla’s stock because Elon Musk is helping to curb government spending, kooks who once avowedly swore that the world was dying of too much carbon dioxide are now setting Teslas on fire, creating an inferno that emits more pollutants in the air than their entire household for a year. 

These human non-sequiturs are the latest iteration of leftist deep thinkers who believe it’s better to let forests burn in a huge burst of CO2 than to manage them and keep the carbon stored in the trees. When memories fade, they can always blame SUVs and demand government force us to drive electric cars.

Obviously, the climate fraud is collapsing before our eyes. Maybe someday these kooks will figure out that they’re burning the wrong effigy. 

But we digress. Musk is receiving real death threats from the unhinged fringe of leftists who have qualified for driver’s licenses and are allowed to carry sharp objects.

Take this lady kook for example, please.

In Issaquah, Wash., just hop and a skip from the blast zone of a Molotov cocktail, we find a white woman and gym owner who apparently missed her workout the other day. Though attorney Elle Woods assured us that “exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don't shoot their husbands, they just don’t,” they do apparently make 55-year-old gym owners lose their ever-loving minds. 

Caught on video yelling at someone in a Tesla and keying the car was “millionaire fitness coach” Kamelia Enzler, according to the Daily Mail. She's now facing third-degree malicious mischief, which is good that she was charged with anything, but the rub comes in that Issaquah cops appear to be confused about the Tesla vandalism all around them. 

It's not as if this is a rare phenomenon in the Seattle area.

The cops don't think Tesla vandal lady had politics in mind when she attacked the vehicle, so they chalked it up as road rage and third-degree malicious mischief. That, to my mind, connotes that the Tesla driver in the parking lot asked for it. 

Some Seattle Tesla owners are getting tired of being threatened by the bomb throwing and key-slaying leftists. 

In another recent Seattle case, a woman honked and made hand gestures at a couple in a Tesla while on the freeway. When the Tesla exited, the woman followed, honking and gesticulating. 

The couple pulled over, and so did the crazed loon. 

See? I told you they were nuts. 

Gee, if only the Democrats who run Washington State would bother to condemn the attacks before people and not just cars get hurt. 

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Category: CULTURE
Tags: TESLA SEATTLE DOMESTIC TERRORISM

