Portland Leftist Radio Station Put Antifa Pervert on Air for Years, and Taxpayers Helped

If there were a running tally of all the reasons Antifa activists went to prison over the years, our educated guess is that those few who have been sent to the slammer went not for fire bombing Teslas or setting courthouses on fire but for being perverts and pedophiles.

Advertisement

And the latest case is a disgusting doozy. The online grooming, sexual perversion, and international kidnapping aspect of this story is the worst part, which I’ll get into, but Americans also need to know that Portland pedophile Noah Madrano acted out his sexual predations on a “public” radio station that receives your tax dollars. He did it in the open on a Portland, Ore., radio station that received grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is taxpayer-supported.

Now he’s been sentenced to 50 years in prison. May he rot there.

Madrano kidnapped a child from Canada. He hid her in the trunk of his car as he drove over the U.S.-Canada border in 2022 and spent the next eight days committing sexual crimes against the 13-year-old Edmonton, Alberta, middle schooler.

An Oregon federal judge proclaimed that his actions were “profoundly sadistic and cruel.”

Indeed, in court at his sentencing, Madrano claimed that he was only trying “to help” his victim, a middle schooler, whom he’d met on a “music-focused social media site.”

The first report I saw of this Portland predator was by independent reporter Andy Ngo, who included an excerpt of the 43-year-old’s radio show, which featured the voice of what reportedly sounds like an underage girl. The alternative Portland radio station, KBOO, refused to comment when Ngo pursued answers from the taxpayer-supported radio station.

KBOO aired Madrano’s disgusting discussion of pedophilic behavior.

Advertisement

The radical leftist station kept Madrano’s disgusting show on the air for ten years until he was arrested in 2022.

Related: Bring Out the DOGE Machine for the 'Public' Broadcasters Who Hate Half of America

During at least two of those years, the station received more than $200,000 of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

After my report was published, @KBOO host Noah Madrano's secret account featuring pedophilic content was suspended. His main Twitter account was also banned earlier this year for unknown reasons. On it, he expressed support for BLM & hatred of the right. https://t.co/GTJ7nlvw0s pic.twitter.com/mXNBkNolPH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 12, 2022

In court, Madrano showed no remorse. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman was stunned by Madrano’s “painfully blind” reaction to the harm he’d caused the unidentified girl.

“I have possibly never seen a person who has pleaded guilty and shown less acceptance and responsibility to that crime than Mr. Madrano,” the Bush 43 appointee said.

The FBI Special Agent in Charge in Portland, Douglas Olson, said, “The persistence with which Madrano pursued his heinous crimes - traveling internationally on multiple occasions to victimize a child he met online, and ultimately smuggling that victim across an international border, speaks to how predatory his actions genuinely were.”

Olson said, “Madrano will be in his mid-nineties when he is eligible for supervised release. His removal from our communities benefits everyone.”

Advertisement

At his sentencing, the victim told the judge, “I deserve to be free. He does not.”

The Oregonian reported that the girl read several poems she’d written. One was called, “Why Me?”

This girl wasn’t Madrano’s only victim. He groomed a Washington State child online and was only saved when her parents found out and put an end to his advances.

Related: Rich Karen Is Caught Keying Tesla in Seattle, yet Cops Seem Oddly Confused Over Motive

KBOO radio and Antifa may think that accepting perverts into their ranks — from Transtifa to child predators — is somehow open-minded, but rest assured, the rest of civilized society does not. Not by a long shot.

For ten years, this pervert was able to discuss these sick topics on a pubic radio station that received local and federal grants, as well as private and in-kind donations. You couldn't do that in a newspaper or on a commercial radio or TV station. Why should taxpayers have any connection with this nihilistic, anti-social, psychopathic content?

Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Follow this link and join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.