Bring Out the DOGE Machine for the 'Public' Broadcasters Who Hate Half of America

Were it not for the Trump Administration’s seriousness about trimming government waste, I’d say that the House Oversight hearings on cutting spending for NPR were just another dog and pony show. Yawn. Ho hum. Rep. Jim Jordan issues zingers and gets outrageous answers and we gasp and point, but ultimately nothing gets cut. Big Bird walks away with all his feathers again.

The supposed “public” organizations that “serve” America served up a bunch of disinformation over the past few years. They were wrong about COVID, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Russia Collusion fraud, and that Trump and Putin are co-conspirators. They fully believed in the ridiculous “dossier,” cheerleaded tearing down statues, and were all in for the 1619 Project, DEI, and multiple other stories that always seemed to go in one direction: Republicans are smelly, America sucks, and Democrats are divine. Anyone who disagreed was a conspiracy theorist.

Why should we pay people who hate us? Can’t they do this bad job on their own?

But NPR sits in a $200,000,000.00 facility where hosts make $500,000 a year, according to Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Fresh sushi is artistically made before the diners’ eyes in the company cafeteria.

Maybe this time, congressional Republicans will put away the kick-me machine and yank public funding from these notoriously leftist organizations. Eighty-seven out of 87 editors at NPR are leftist Democrats; why are we funding them?

Get the DOGE machine out. Defund the “public” broadcasting system instead of police.

There's hope. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for removing all taxpayer funds for both PBS and NPR.

⚠️CLOSING STATEMENT⚠️



After listening to what we've heard today, we will be calling for the complete and total defund and dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



NPR & PBS can hate us on their own dime.



It’s time American taxpayers stop footing the bill. pic.twitter.com/2OfjGzmNlF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2025

Here’s the way the funding works, as far as I can ascertain: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting gets more than $500,000,000.00 from taxpayers. PBS says it gets about 16% of its money from the feds. NPR says it gets as much as 8% from the feds. Then PBS gets money from CPB, and then PBS gives money to NPR, which NPR then uses to pay CPB for programming.

The funding mechanism sounds like an MLM a friend of mine is in.

Here’s Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asking NPR CEO Katherine Maher to explain the muddy financial relationships between all these corporations:

REP. JORDAN RIPS INTO NPR: FUNDRAISING EFFORTS GOING TO LEFT LISTENERS

As NPR numbers have dropped they continue to ask for taxpayer money, "that's the problem!" @Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/aShbPA2eve — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 26, 2025

They could be defunded another way. Author Chadwick Moore noted in February that nearly all of Corporation for Public Broadcast, known as PBS, gets much of its funding from the soon-to-be-defunct Department of Education.

That's interesting. NPR's funding (through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting) comes almost entirely from the Dept. of Education and Dept. of Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/hMfmsaDp2Q — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) February 12, 2025

We'll find out how far that deconstruction goes. In the meantime, cut off the entire funding mechanism.

These stations won't be destitute. They get all kinds of lucre from other sources that are ready and willing to throw money at them.

PBS fundraises in their never-ending beg-a-thons, holding hostage the one good show you want to watch but you are too cheap to buy BritBox, so you get tchotchke-talk for 20 minutes. No, I don’t want a "Broadway’s Best" throw pillow. I paid my taxes! Give me my show!

For example, on Wednesday, NPR fundraised on the hearings that could potentially mean cutbacks for them. Rep. Jordan got the CEO of NPR to admit it on Capitol Hill.

To further plump up the bottom line, these stations run ads on their air. Of course, they don’t call them ads, but if these messages were on commercial radio, they’d be called ADS. Having been in commercial radio for all of my long career, I can assure you that’s what we’d call them.

Both corporations also run ads. “Support for NPR/PBS comes from the commies at XYZ Corporation who remind us that Republicans have cooties…” They make mentions, send gratitude, air pretty videos, and give all sorts of other promotions to the myriad organizations and corporations that support them every year with stipends from their voluminous coffers.

And then there’s every manner of left-wing private and public corporations and foundations seeding these leftist “public” broadcasting corporations with big bucks. Thank you, Ford and John D. Rockefeller Foundations.

Uri Berliner, who left NPR after writing about its unabashed far-leftist news and views, says it’s time for these “public” outfits to completely cut themselves off from public money and be the leftists they want to be. I’m fine with that.

It's long past time to defund the commies. Congress should cut these "public" broadcasting entities off right now. And if they don't have the guts, I know a guy with a DOGE machine who does.

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

