Another Alleged Tesla Bomber Is Charged—Aaaaand He Looks Like a Girl

Victoria Taft | 8:51 PM on April 19, 2025
Can you imagine what would have happened if President Donald Trump 45 had the kind of people in his cabinet in the 2020 Summer of Love that he has now? I often think about this. When I hear of another of another Tesla bomber being busted by the feds, however, it gives us a pretty good idea of what those days might have been like. 

Trump didn’t make it to the White House in 2020. The overwhelming majority of those violent rioters who torched multiple U.S. cities, destroyed other peoples’ property, did billions of dollars in damage, and were responsible for the injuries and deaths of innocent people never did one day’s time for their crimes. Their riots undermined the social contract, and the chaos created by the left at that time left millions unprotected in blue cities due to police defunding. This led to additional billions lost in damage and stolen merchandise, and resulted in even more innocents being victimized by the left’s ideas of “justice.” 

Right before the Summer of Love, reporter Andy Ngo noted that many of the violent rioters on the streets, some of whom attacked him, were what he coined Trantifa. And now there seems to be a similar connection with Tesla attacks.

This week, FBI chief Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that they had arrested and charged a college student for bombing two Tesla Cybertrucks and destroying two Tesla charging stations in Missouri. It’s the second case this week in which a firebomber has been hit with federal crimes for his acts of political violence, which are being prosecuted under Trump 47. 

And finally, someone is calling them out and making them pay. 

In this case, a witness who got cellphone footage of the fire-bombings thought the person was female, because he was wearing a dress and a woman's hat. 

According to the FBI affidavit, the witness driving by saw the suspicious activity and slowed down to grab cell phone video. The witness “stated he slowed down and grabbed his phone and then noticed an individual in a black dress with black clothing underneath. They said the individual in black was tall, skinny, lanky and appeared to be a woman because of the long hair.”

This week, 19-year-old Owen McIntire was charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and one count of malicious damage on property used in interstate commerce. Those are the fancy words to say that McIntire, while on spring break from his Boston school, bought materials for, constructed, and deployed Molotov cocktails against the Tesla dealership. He's accused of destroying two $100 thousand Tesla Cybertrucks and two charging stations.

McIntire is believed to have driven his relatives’ car, equipped with an electronic license plate reader, which was picked up on surveillance gear. And cops also tracked his cellphone with location tools. 

One of the charges McIntire faces could land him in prison for 20 years. Attorney General Bondi says there will be no plea bargaining down the charges. 

Why do so many of these Trantifa types engage in political violence? Is it basic mental illness, suggestibility, drinking the woke Kool Aid, or all of the above? 

How could anyone who's seen the video of Elon Musk's speech at Madison Square Garden come away with the impression that he gave a Nazi salute? It's ridiculous. But the media keep peddling the story.

Driving Teslas used to be a status symbol for leftists, now firebombing them is. And you can tell how much this behavior is tolerated by the number of Democrats who have condemned them. Ro Khanna is the only Congressional Representative who has done so, but even the Congressman from Silicon Valley is getting weak kneed. 

Elon Musk has been the left’s favorite whipping boy since he and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team discovered the billions in taxpayer spending that are the funding mechanism for leftists and their non-governmental organizations. Musk discovered that billions spent by taxpayers in USAID and other federal programs are what are essentially a closed loop funding operation for the benefit of one political party. 

When Musk found them out, Democrats and their 2020 shock troops responded in what looks to be organized attacks against Musk. Teslas, Tesla showrooms, and assaulting individual Tesla owners for daring to drive is the result of the left's cheerleading. The left's Luigi Mangione fan club did these attacks in the name of their imagined moral superiority, which normal society recognizes is violent authoritarianism and political terrorism.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

