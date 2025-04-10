Contractor Overseeing Sensitive Government Docs in 'Cave' Accused of Having Major Case of TDS

As if witnessing the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the Butler rally last summer wasn’t horrifying enough, a Pennsylvania man lost his job over it. And his firing may have to do with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Clarence Stamm was among the hundreds of rally-goers who stood in 90º heat last summer while waiting for Donald Trump’s speech in Butler, Pa. Thankfully, he brought along a sun visor that his employer, Iron Mountain, gave employees to wear around town and at events.

It was in Butler on that Saturday that Stamm was among the Trump supporters who witnessed the candidate and others get shot by an assassin.

During the week, Stamm worked in the now infamous “cave” that Elon Musk and his DOGE team would later shake their heads over. The DOGE team was stunned to discover that the cave contained the paper retirement and other sensitive vital records for hundreds of thousands of Americans. The sensitive site also reportedly contains National Archives records.

The operation opened in the 1970s, but you’ll recall that Musk said the technology was straight out of the 1950s. He and his team have been upgrading and updating the computer programs since he found “the cave.”

The old limestone cave, called the Boyers Facility, is where the contractor, Iron Mountain, keeps the Office of Personnel Management records 230 feet underground.

Musk knows caves. After all, his Boring Company drills holes in the ground and, recall, he made a special escape pod to save those boys stuck in a cave back in Thailand in 2018.

But back to our story at hand. Stamm told his supervisor he was going to the Trump rally. And after all hell broke loose, the boss texted him to find out if he was okay.

When the danger was over at the Trump rally, Stamm sent his boss a selfie wearing his Iron Mountain sun visor. He texted the photo with the caption, “I’m fine, Keith. Did you see me on Fox News wearing my Iron Mountain sun visor!!!”

Five days after that horrific event, Stamm was fired.

He’s now suing for wrongful termination and for viewpoint discrimination by a government actor.

The lawsuit against Iron Mountain claims that going to a political rally, even as a government contractor, isn’t new, nor is it prohibited by the company handbook or its code of ethics. Indeed, the company encourages it.

Upon receipt of his termination letter, Plaintiff was shocked by Defendant’s termination of his employment based upon pretextual assertions that Plaintiff had allegedly directly violated Defendant’s “policies, especially the Code of Conduct and Core Values” of Iron Mountain. …Defendant never explained how Plaintiff’s participation in the Rally constituted “unprofessional” or “unacceptable” behavior.

The former employee claims that the company encourages that promotional materials be used and worn at a variety of events, including volunteer events in the community, for women’s history month, and gay pride events, which are also political.

Hey, wait a minute, that looks like an Iron Mountain logo on the Pride t-shirt:

The lawsuit contends that Stamm is the only one who’s ever been fired for wearing company gear at an event.

[Stamm] believes, and therefore avers, that he is the only employee who has been terminated from employment for wearing Promotional Merchandise in his community. Defendant’s decision to terminate Plaintiff’s employment is pretextual, retaliatory, and was taken by individuals within Iron Mountain who have animosity towards President Trump and his MAGA agenda.

He says all he was doing was exercising his First Amendment rights “to freely speak in support of President Trump and his MAGA agenda.” And “At all times relevant to this Complaint, Plaintiff was engaged in activities, speech, and association with others that is protected by the First Amendment.” Indeed, the company ”permits and encourages its employees to wear Promotional Merchandise while engaging in activities, speech, and association with others in their respective communities.”

He alleges that the company, as a state actor, violated his First Amendment rights, which is why the lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. Stamm also contends that he was wrongly fired and retaliated against under Pennsylvania law.

Stamm is asking for compensatory and punitive damages and wants court costs and attorneys fees paid by the defendants as well.

The company hasn't responded to the lawsuit yet, but undoubtedly it'll dispute the claims.

So what have we learned here? There is a government contractor with an alleged severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome overseeing some of the most delicate and sensitive information in a cave in Pennsylvania.

What could go wrong?

