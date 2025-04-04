Leftist Who Tried to Kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Says Yeah, He’s Guilty

A Simi Valley, Calif., man was so mentally spun up by the leaked Supreme Court Dobbs draft abortion opinion and the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre that he traveled across the country to hunt down and kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022. Now, the story about leftist political violence and the mystery over the leaked document that the mainstream media swept under the rug can’t be ignored. The would-be assassin is pleading guilty.

Nicholas Roske could spend the rest of his life in prison for the kidnapping and assassination attempt on a judge.

Though upset by what he believed were lax gun laws that made the Uvalde school shooting possible, Roske took his own gun, a Glock 17 pistol and extra ammo, to kidnap and murder the justice. He planned to break into Kavanaugh’s home with a burglar’s lock pick set, hammer, and crowbar, and even wore extra padded shoes for maximum stealth. He planned to duct tape Kavanaugh’s mouth and apply zip ties and then murder him.

Killing Kavanaugh, the 29-year-old man thought, would influence Supreme Court decisions for “decades to come.”

The Washington Post reported that Roske's attorneys believed he "was searching for a purpose" and said he “was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him.” His attorneys said he was suicidal and needed psychiatric care.

Now, they've sent a letter to the judge in the case confirming that Roske will formally plead guilty next week.

Roske’s plot to kill Kavanaugh was helped when the leftist pro-abortion group, Ruth Sent Us, doxxed the more conservative justices’ home addresses, including Kavanaugh’s, by putting out an interactive map on social media. That happened in advance of May 8, 2022, planned protests at justices' homes. By June 7, 2022, Roske was down the street from Kavanaugh’s home, armed, equipped, and ready to assault his home and assassinate him.

It took that month for Roske to plan his assassination. He told police that his plan was to “break in, shoot him, and then shoot myself.”

Investigators also found Roske’s online threats to take out many more of the justices, as the Post reported:

“Im gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned,” he wrote in an online message to an associate, according to the warrant. “What u tryna do,” the associate asked. “Remove some people from the supreme court,” Roske allegedly responded. The associate doubted he would accomplish much, suggesting the “whole government” was the problem. “You would die before you killed them all,” he wrote. “Yeah but I could get a least one,” Roske responded, according to the search warrant, “which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3.”

The Post reported that his attorneys asked the Maryland federal judge to throw out the damning statements because they claimed he didn’t realize he’d waived his rights. Prosecutors denied it.

The people from Ruth Sent Us were never prosecuted for illegally posting the addresses. Similarly, no Supreme Court insider was ever publicly identified or prosecuted for breaking the canon of ethics, their oath, or the law for leaking the document.

They called them the "SCOTUS 6." Within days of the assassination attempt, Ruth Sent Us was still targeting Brett Kavanaugh.

The left didn’t get the decision reversed, which Justice Samuel Alito believed was the point of the leak, but the episode destabilized the court.

The Chief Justice did nothing about rectifying this literal assault on democracy — this insurrection — then or since.

Some look at the “stunning” example of this when Chief Justice Roberts and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted with the liberal minority to order the release of the $2 billion in USAID frozen by the Trump administration. Were they afraid of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Harvard Professor Erica Chenoweth's call for civil unrest to threaten the courts over proposed cuts to USAID?

Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

