Peace in Gaza! 'Ceasefire Now!' Crowd Hardest Hit

The videos of jubilant Palestinians and Israelis celebrating in the streets following the (probably temporary) end to hostilities in Gaza have visibly brightened the world. Anywhere people of goodwill and hopes for genuine peace reside, the Trump-engineered cessation of hostilities is cheered.

Of course, it's not a universal reaction. Some hardened leftists are disappointed in the news that gladdens everyone else.

The star of Disney’s Andor, Denise Gough, spoke at a march in London over the weekend. The demonstration attracted 500,000 people who were all apparently at a loss as to what to make of the ceasefire.

"We have to ramp up pressure and do more and more and more to ensure that A: a ceasefire is lasting but also that it meets the terms of a true free Palestine." She sniffed, "Ceasefire is NOT liberation."

Michal, a Jewish resident of London, had a pithy response.

For two years you've been marching for ceasefire and now that it has been achieved you not happy.



— Michal 🥨 (@specialpinkrock) October 11, 2025

She also posted the latest from Gaza. Hamas hasn't yet gotten into the celebratory mood. They're insisting on eliminating "collaborators."

Meanwhile in Gaza. Hamas started cleaning the streets.



— Michal 🥨 (@specialpinkrock) October 13, 2025

Gough told the marchers in London, "I would love to be as celebratory as the Palestinian people are themselves in Gaza. And I believe that they must be encouraged and allowed to celebrate, of course, but I don’t think it’s a time for us to celebrate.”

The Irish musical group Kneecap is known for waving Hezbollah flags on stage during their performances and ranting about the "Israeli lobby" trying to destroy their careers. They posted this after the peace deal.

Israel has banned any of the Palestinian hostages being released today, or their families, from speaking to the media.



Their voices or pictures of their torture to be hidden from the world.



If they do they'll murder them.



This isn't a peace deal - it's further dehumanisation… — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) October 13, 2025

Eli Lake write in The Free Press:

All of these responses to what appears to be the end of war are telling. The Palestine solidarity movement in the West claimed to be primarily concerned with the welfare of Palestinians. And yet, at the moment that Israel has pulled back its forces and when the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says it has enough food to feed Gaza for the next three months, there is either silence or exasperation from these so-called peace activists. It’s worse than that, though. This movement insisted for the duration of the war that Israel was not, in fact, conducting a war of defense to liberate its hostages, but committing a genocide to wipe out the Palestinian people. Sadly, once credible institutions (and far less credible ones) latched on to the charge, providing the lie with the appearance of truthfulness.

Indeed, those who still think Israel was conducting a genocidal campaign in Gaza need to read the UN's legal definition of "genocide" as amended.

"For an act to be classified as genocide (under the Genocide Convention), it is essential to demonstrate that the perpetrators had a deliberate and specific aim (dolus specialis) to physically destroy the group based on its real or perceived nationality, ethnicity, race, or religion," according to the United Nations.

I asked back in August, "If so many can agree that Israel is committing 'genocide' in Gaza, do they also agree that Israel is doing an incredibly incompetent job of carrying it out?"

Israel was not trying to "physically destroy" the Palestinians. There was no "genocidal intent" as the Genocide Convention also demands the World Court prove to meet the definition of "genocide."

Michael Nahum, the chief operating officer of the Center for Peace Communications, said, “These protesters, who claim to oppose genocide, are actually rooting to keep Gazans trapped forever in misery and war.” In truth, the Hamas campaign to eliminate "collaborators" makes "peace" even more elusive.

What the comments by the pro-Palestinian crowd make clear is that all the marching and protesting wasn't done for the Palestinians or even for peace. It was epic virtue signalling with the usual gaggle of leftists demonstrating their supposed "moral superiority" over the rest of us. If they actually cared about the Palestinians, they'd be marching to denounce Hamas, whose hold on the Palestinian people remains vise-like.

However, an action like that would require actual thinking, which is something the activists are unable to accomplish.

