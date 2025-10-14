The New Politics of Peace: From Zohran Mamdani to the Schumer Shutdown, Welcome to the Revolution!

The most radical revolutionary will become a conservative the day after the revolution. —Hannah Arendt, 1970

War is political. Peace is political.

Everything is political!

And all the pieces and all the moving parts are ALWAYS interconnected, with the political repercussions rippling and reverberating at breakneck speed — elevating some and diminishing others. It’s the “Butterfly Effect” writ large, where peace in Gaza isn’t limited to the confines of Gaza.

Instead, the political aftershocks are felt as far away as New York City and Washington, D.C.

Let’s begin in the Big Apple, where Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani was riding a wave of leftwing angst straight to Gracie Mansion. One of his hot-button, get-out-the-vote issues was the “genocide” in Gaza.

The truth is, Mamdani lacks the political chops to lead a movement on his own. He’s not a socialist version of Donald Trump; he doesn’t possess the president’s charisma, credibility, or gravitas. Rather, he’s like the overwhelming majority of politicians: Instead of leading a movement, he runs in front of a movement that already exists.

And long before Mamdani announced his candidacy for mayor, the streets of New York City were already overrun with leftwing protesters cosplaying in keffiyehs, proudly wearing the colors of Hamas. Screaming, ranting, and spreading all kinds of ugly allegations about Jews, genocide, apartheid, and mass murder were commonplace.

For leftists, their mission was driven by a heightened sense of urgency: We must stop those bloodthirsty Israelis ASAP before they slaughter all the innocent, peace-loving Palestinians! Enough is enough!

Which made it the perfect “marriage of convenience” for Mamdani: If you wanna stop the war in Gaza and save the Palestinians from those dastardly Jews, then Mamdani is your guy. A vote for Mamdani is a vote for peace in the Middle East — and a harsh rebuke of President Trump’s pro-Israel (and thus pro-“genocide”) policies.

Support for socialism and/or the Palestinians is a young person’s game. Poll after poll shows the near-perfect overlap between younger voters, belief in socialism, and hatred of Israel.

And younger people are exactly whom the Mamdani campaign is depending on to win in November.

For his political purposes, Mamdani needed Israel to continue bombing, attacking, and providing TikTok/Reddit/MSNBC with gory, bloody, emotionally gut-wrenching images of pro-Palestinian propaganda. There’s a direct, causal link between leftwing outrage and the likelihood that angry young liberals will actually show up on Election Day.

Because that’s the problem with younger voters: They’re among the least-dependable voting blocs.

Even when they wholeheartedly agree with you, it doesn’t take much to demotivate ‘em from casting a vote. They’d rather play video games or fiddle with their phones, because deep down, they don’t really believe in America, democracy, or that their vote even matters.

And why should they? Leftwing influencers keep telling ‘em that the game is rigged, Republicans are cheating, Trump is a fascist, and “democracy dies in darkness.” That’s not gonna motivate a 19-year-old college kid to stand in line to vote!

Without the urgency of an ongoing “genocidal” war, where’s Mamdani’s call-to-action?

After all, it’s not just that the war in Gaza has ended; it’s that it ended because of Donald Trump. The hostages were released, the bombing stopped — and for the first time in a century, the Middle East is at the precipice of peace.

What’s a good, committed, left-wing “peace activist” supposed to do now?!

Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket. —Eric Hoffer, The Passionate State of Mind

For liberals, Mamdani is an aspirational candidate: They’re not attracted to him because he’s a pragmatic, can-do consensus-builder who’s pursuing a common-sense agenda, but because he’s an unrepentant socialist ideologue.

Which means that his appeal isn’t based on realism, but on emotions.

And without a hot war in Gaza, he just lost his most emotional issue — one that already had hundreds of thousands of liberals marching in the streets.

What’s he gonna replace it with? Free bus passes? Good luck with that, because it’s not NEARLY as politically motivating as gruesome images of dead Palestinian babies.

Meanwhile, the opposite is also true: Failure is an orphan; success has a thousand fathers. That means, the New Yorkers who believed in defeating Hamas, freeing all the hostages, and destroying the last vestiges of the Palestinian terror apparatus will feel validated: They were right all along.

And they’ll be extra-motivated to vote on Election Day.

We might not see significant changes in the immediate polling data, because opinions have already calcified; no one's gonna switch from pro-Hamas to pro-Israel now that there’s a ceasefire. That’s not how it works.

But on Election Day, it’ll kill liberal turnout.

And not just in New York City: with his ceasefire deal now in place, President Trump has new political capital to spend.

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer has — what, exactly?

The dichotomy is glaring: Trump can bring peace to the Middle East, sealing a deal between the Israelis(!) and Hamas(!!) — but, somehow, bringing the Democrats back to the negotiating table is a bridge too far.

It’s not a good look to be seen as more extreme than Hamas!

We’ve gone from image after image of dead Palestinian babies, weeping civilians, and starving children to image after image of joyous Middle Easterners dancing in the streets, praising President Trump to the high heavens, and dreaming of a long-lasting peace. It’s morning again in America Gaza.

Without an iota of hyperbole, this was the United States’ greatest foreign policy achievement in more than a generation. But it certainly wasn’t a bipartisan victory: This was 100% Donald Trump and the GOP.

The Democratic Party didn’t just argue, protest, and throw every conceivable roadblock in Trump’s way — the peace deal happened while the “Schumer Shutdown” had literally shuttered the entire federal government!

Ronald Reagan said, at the 1992 Republican Convention [emphasis added]:

[W]e stood tall and proclaimed that communism was destined for the ash heap of history. We never heard so much ridicule from our liberal friends. The only thing that got them more upset was two simple words: "Evil Empire." But we knew then what the liberal Democrat leaders just couldn't figure out: the sky would not fall if America restored her strength and resolve. The sky would not fall if an American president spoke the truth. The only thing that would fall was the Berlin Wall. I heard those speakers at that other convention saying "we won the Cold War" — and I couldn't help wondering, just who exactly do they mean by "we"?

President Trump’s PR objective is to make the American people wonder the exact same thing about Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. It shouldn’t be a tough sell, because Trump has an unfair advantage: It’s the God’s-honest truth.

Once that’s done? There’s political capital to spend, baby!

And that’s the fun part.

The ironic part, however, is that leftists like Mamdani, AOC, and Bernie Sanders kept promising their followers a revolution. But it was President Trump who just delivered something truly revolutionary.

Question: What’s a young socialist to do?

Answer: Stay home, sulk, and play video games.

Welcome to the REAL revolution!

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

