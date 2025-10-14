Pathetic: Joe Biden Is Trying to Take Credit for Trump’s Peace Deal

Ever since President Donald Trump brokered the historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the left has predictably tried to rewrite history. Instead of acknowledging Trump’s success, they’ve either praised the deal without giving him credit or tried desperately to hand the credit to someone else—namely, former President Joe Biden.

Biden’s former Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, previously claimed the Trump-brokered ceasefire “builds on a post-conflict framework developed under the Biden administration.” The spin is almost comical: Blinken, whose tenure was marked by repeated foreign policy failures, now wants credit for the stability emerging under Trump.

The reality is starkly different. The new peace deal exists because Trump projected strength and decisively acted to end the conflict. Hamas, as always, responds to force, not diplomatic gestures or social media threads.

Naturally, Joe Biden (or at least whoever handles his X account) has personally jumped into the fray with another shameless attempt to rewrite history by giving himself far more credit than anyone reasonably would. On Monday, Biden issued a statement on the release of hostages in Gaza, framing it as a crowning achievement of his administration.

“I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come,” Biden declared, “for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally get the chance to rebuild their lives.”

So far, so noble. Who could argue with celebrating the safe return of hostages? But then the statement veers into the absurd, as Biden seeks to cast himself as the architect of a peace deal that was largely negotiated and implemented under President Trump’s leadership.

“The road to this deal was not easy,” the post's writer continued. “My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war.” Pause for effect. Biden goes on to acknowledge Trump, but in the most obligatory fashion and in a strangely grudging way. “I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line.”

In other words, even though Trump did the heavy lifting, Biden wants everyone to believe it was mostly his handiwork.

This is a familiar pattern. Biden took credit for outcomes largely achieved by his predecessor, presenting them as a triumph of his own administration’s diplomacy. He can’t resist painting himself as the statesman who tamed the Middle East—even when the facts say otherwise.

The irony is impossible to ignore: A president who struggled to negotiate any meaningful international agreements and had multiple foreign policy failures now claims credit for a major peace milestone that President Trump actually orchestrated. Once again, the left is trying to rewrite history, casting Biden as the architect of a peace outcome that only came about because Trump demonstrated strength and a genuine desire for peace.

This pattern has become predictable: Whenever Trump secures a success, his political enemies either rush to minimize it or to inflate their own role, no matter how flimsy the claim.

