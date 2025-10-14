Trump's Middle East Grand Strategy: No Gaza, No Iran, No Excuses

"Tactics of the prior administration” was Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's blithe and eventually bloody dismissal of the historic Abraham Accords that formalized peace between Israel and a growing roster of Muslim Arab nations.

Advertisement

That was just four months into the long-running disaster of the Biden Cabal's time in office. Here we are, less than a year into Trump 47, and the re-occupant of the Oval Office had a new message in Egypt yesterday about the Accords: "I hope everybody is now joining up. Now we have no excuses. We don’t have a Gaza, and we don’t have an Iran as an excuse. That was a good excuse, but we don’t have that anymore."

We are witness to a grand strategy unfolding in real-time, from a president whose critics often accuse him of just winging it.

Trump 45's Middle East grand strategy was to keep Iran cash-strapped and boxed in, while showing zero daylight between Washington and Jerusalem, giving Arab nations a feeling of security and inevitability to enable the Abraham Accords.

The key to the Accords' growing success was Trump's realization that peace with the so-called Palestinians would have to come last, not first. That's the mistake made by every prior administration, and Trump — along with his team of Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo — had the imagination not to repeat it.

Well, Biden blew all that up. The result was that an emboldened Iran unleashed Hamas on Oct.7, 2023, and Hezbollah soon after.

Advertisement

Exactly one year ago today, I called this shot in a VIP-exclusive column.

"I'd like nothing better than for Trump to snap his fingers and restore the status quo ante Biden, to corrupt the Latin, but that isn't possible," I wrote then. "The road back to peace is through Israeli escalation against Iran — the one thing Biden refuses to contemplate and the one thing Trump has made explicit that he understands."

Trump 47 went back to showing zero daylight between Washington and Jerusalem, and he used air power to box in Iran like never before. Now the Gaza peace deal — no matter how imperfectly implemented in the Strip — once again removes the Palestinians from the broader Arab-Israeli peacemaking process.

Predictions are a fool's errand, but that was less of a prediction and more of a recognition of the reality on the ground.

Democrats are scurrying around like rats, trying to claim that Slow Joe "laid the groundwork" for Trump's Gaza peace deal, but that isn't even remotely true. Trump's deal — the one requiring real art, if you know what I mean — secured the release of the remaining living hostages and the end of Hamas as a political force, if perhaps only outside of Gaza.

Advertisement

The Biden Cabal was happy to let Hamas keep the hostages and power, which was no deal at all. From the start, the Biden White House sought to slap Israel down and lift Iran up — a complete repeat of Barack Obama's failed 2009-2017 foreign policy.

Trump stood by our ally, smacked Iran down hard with the largest-ever B-2 stealth bomber strike, and restored the Arab world's confidence in both America's hard and soft power.

So when Trump said in Egypt yesterday that "We don’t have a Gaza, and we don’t have an Iran as an excuse," for avoiding the Abraham Accords, he was only two-thirds right.

He left out the part where we no longer have a Democrat in the White House, leading the Middle East and the world down the well-trod path to war.

Recommended: SpaceX Did it Again: Was That One Small Step Or One Giant Leap?

It took a [checks notes] warmonger like [checks notes again] Donald Trump to [furiously rechecks notes] to secure the release of the final 20 hostages, and to give the Middle East a real [what is with these notes???] chance at peace.

Help us celebrate and continue sharing the good news with your VIP membership, with this POTUS47 promo code worth 74% off.