'Hitler' Sure Is a Popular Fellow Overseas

The man that some Americans call "Hitler" addressed the Israeli Knesset on Monday. The speech was a well-earned victory dance by the president. I half expected President Trump to let out a huge "I told ya so" after skewering Hillary Clinton for her hysterical warning about his supposed war-like tendencies.

"Everyone thought I was going to be brutal. I remember Hillary Clinton during a debate, 'Look at him, look at him. He's going to go to war with everybody!' And actually, she said, 'He's got a personality; it's all about WAR.' No, and my personality actually is all about STOPPING wars."

"And it seems to work," the president observed. "But when you settle eight wars in eight months, that means you don't like war!"

"Perhaps it was inevitable that Trump’s instinct for challenging conventional wisdom found its greatest expression in a region encrusted with liberal guilt, diplomatic pieties, and multilateral claptrap," writes Matthew Continetti in The Free Press. In fact, it was Trump's unorthodox style and an unerring sense of his opponent's weaknesses that made the peace deal possible.

Meanwhile, "Hitler" was basking in the light of universal acclaim by most of the rest of the world.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to U.S. President Trump, who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government toward the ceasefire," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Joe Biden, who cast Trump as a threat to democracy, commended him for pulling it off. NBC’s chief international correspondent wrote that it was “a stunning display of personal and presidential power."

Trump won't "succumb to moral equivalence between Israel and its enemies," nor will he "pretend that diplomacy without the credible threat of force is useful," wrote Continetti. Indeed, it's been a precedent-shattering experience for Middle East "experts" and observers.

One of America's greatest friends in Israel, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, says that Middle East experts were "operating under the misconception that no Arab state would make peace with Israel before the creation of a Palestinian state," but Trump blew that nonsense to hell. Instead, he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a new regional paradigm.

The Free Press:

Neither Trump nor his envoys subscribed to the mainstream nostrum that Israel’s response to the terrorists trying to destroy it should be to cower under anti-missile batteries. Never did they believe that strategic advantage in the Middle East could be obtained by soft power, nor that Iran and its proxies could be incentivized to become responsible interlocutors, nor that the way to gain the cooperation of Israeli and Arab leaders was to cold-shoulder or browbeat them. They never accepted the myth that the way to end the war was to cut off arms supplies and military aid to Israel, isolate it internationally, and expose it to charges of war crimes and genocide. Instead, Trump and his emissaries discarded all the experts’ assumptions. Kushner claimed to have read 25 books on the conflict while Witkoff may have read none, but what they knew could not be gleaned from a degree in Middle East studies. They understood that in diplomacy, as in construction projects, personal relations are paramount. All the region’s kings, and nearly every president and prime minister, had close working ties with this White House.

Biden, Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton, and Bush 42 all believed the formula for Middle Eastern peace included the West leaning on Israel, threatening to cut off arms and isolate them internationally, unless Jerusalem acceded to the formation of a Palestinian state.

Trump flipped the script and enlisted Qatar and Turkey — Hamas's strongest Middle East benefactors — to start his own pressure campaign not on Israel but on Hamas. Eventually, Hamas propaganda proved no match for the raw exercise of military power. Netanyahu's gritty campaign in Gaza and Lebanon, coupled with U.S. efforts against Iran's nuclear program and the Houthis' terror campaign in the Red Sea, destroyed the so-called "resistance" and exposed Israel's foes as paper tigers. History has rarely seen anything like it.

Donald Trump is changing the face of the world. His opponents, who refer to him as "Hitler," are going to have to come to grips with his remarkable ability to size up the times in which he lives and put his personal stamp on history.

"With his appearance in the Knesset, Trump rightly took his place as a champion of freedom and justice," Continetti writes. The question is, will those who still call Trump "Hitler" give the president his rightful due?

