West Coast, Messed Coast™ — And YOU Get a House! A Race-Based Free Down Payment Grift Becomes Law

Every week, it seems there’s a contest between the states on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to out-woke each other, and this week is no different.

Washington leads the way again this week, with Democrats doing everything in their power to kill business and get rid of the riff raff normies by making it so expensive that people will be forced to leave.

Things are looking up for black Washingtonians, however. Free down payments for houses!

Oregon’s two-tiered school system is in full flower with astonishing race-based spending.

And did you hear the one about California Gov. Gavin Newsom promising to get rid of gas and now pretends to wonder what happened to all the refineries? Weird, that.

Let’s get started.

And YOU get a house!

This week, Washington State Democrats approved a race-based free down payment bill giving black and other minorities forgivable (free) $120,000 down payments with 0% financing to buy a home. These are housing reparations pure and simple. Reparations, if you will, for people who have never suffered from housing discrimination.

The effort to give away free down payments began with a bill in 2023 establishing the so-called Covenant Homeownership Plan. It was “intended” to create "a new program and funding source to help people who have been impacted by this discrimination to become homeowners.”

But this week, the true intentions of the program were revealed by the Democrats as the program was “modified” to give away free money to blacks and other minorities — including Koreans and Pacific Islanders — for a down payment for a home.

There is no requirement that any recipient show that they’ve been discriminated against.

🚨 BREAKING: Washington @GovBobFerguson just signed into law changes to the most outrageous, illegal reparations program in the entire country. It now GIFTS down payments, averaging $120,000, to black first-time homebuyers without ANY proof of direct housing discrimination. pic.twitter.com/dr0Xet0fHZ — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 24, 2025

Unrealized leadership

In last week’s West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, your humble correspondent reminded you of Oregon’s profligate spending and taxing.

In Washington, as the allegedly cash-strapped state is set to give away millions in free money for home buyers to “make right” the discrimination in housing that recipients never experienced, taxes will be going through the roof for all people, but especially those who have assets.

See the symmetry?

Washington’s wealth tax already scared away Jeff Bezos.

Now Democrats want to tax unrealized capital gains.

This means that Democrats in HB 5797 propose taxing ownership of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds, making the mere ownership, not sale of these assets, a taxable event.

Kamala Harris proposed such a tax when she ran for president, but if HB 5797 passed, it would make Washington the first state to do it.

Rich people get it today, everyone gets it tomorrow.

GOP leader Jim Walsh lists the rest of the taxes Democrats want to take out of the peoples' hides. Note the gas tax increase which would make Washington the highest or second highest (looking at you, California) state with the highest gas taxes.

How many state tax increases are WA Democrats proposing?

This many state tax increases. pic.twitter.com/whuRVchE6W — Jim Walsh (@JimWalshLD19) April 25, 2025

Democrats also want to tax dating apps. They allege that all of the domestic violence problems in the state can go away with just one more tax. The added benefit for Democrats is that it would give them an entree into taxing all apps on residents' phones.

How can the state, on one hand, hand out free money for housing down payments while, on the other hand, stick all residents with new taxes? You know the answer.

Race-based school funding

Our friends over at the august Cascade Policy Institute explain in shocking detail how race-based funding for schools is an abysmal failure and contrary to civil rights law.

Oregon's governor, the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, held a presser this month to pound a podium to say that President Trump is an ogre and announce that she'll stop him from discriminating against people. Not that he's ever called for discrimination, but she's got to look like she's doing something, and Orange Man Bad.

But as Cascade's John Charles points out, Portland has been discriminating against students for more than a decade, with disastrous results, and in contravention of civil rights laws:

For the past decade, the Portland Public School district has been providing extra funding to schools in part on the basis of race... Students who are Black, Hispanic, Native American, or Pacific Islander are automatically characterized as “historically underserved,” which means the schools they attend receive more money. This is true even if their parents are rich and the students themselves are high achievers. For the current school year, the elementary school receiving the most generous fundingis Rosa Parks, with $17,891 per student. The school with the least amount of funding is Richmond, at $7,649. At the high school level, Jefferson receives $15,812 per student, while Grant gets $8,109.

Where's Tina Kotek on this discrimination?

Charles believes the Trump Administration's Justice Department could have a big discrimination case over this lopsided, race-based funding.

Newsom shocked about shortage of refineries

A guy used to say on my radio show that if it were not for double standards, lefties would have no standards at all.

The duplicitous and preening Gavin Newsom is now pretending to be startled that yet another refinery is planning to shut down. He issued a duplicitous and preening letter to reassure the public that he's doing everything to make sure ... blah, blah, blah. In this case, blah, blah, blah means that he's been prosecuting a war on gas cars, which results in spiking gas taxes and prices, and now he wants to look like he has the best interests of Californians at heart. Oy.

California gas taxes are as notorious as Washington's. While the Democrat leaders blame corporate greed for the prices, the taxman actually makes far more per gallon than do oil companies. Who will Newsom blame when Valero Energy's Benicia refinery is shuttered or repurposed one year from now?

Newsom has spent his entire career attacking our gasoline supply and jacking up prices. We’ve been warning for YEARS that his policies would crush working Californians.



Now he’s shocked — shocked! — to find out refineries are shutting down. Instead of working with them, he punts… pic.twitter.com/w8N5dZn5ia — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) April 24, 2025

Since Newsom has been in office he has applauded while the following refineries have left, shuttered, or gone off line.

Valero Benicia Refinery: Announced it will shut down by April 2026, removing 170,000 barrels per day of capacity.

Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery: Scheduled to close by the end of 2025, removing 139,000 barrels per day.

Marathon Martinez Refinery: Closed in 2020, resulting in the loss of about 750 jobs.

Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery: Closed in 2023 as part of a transition to renewable fuels.

Phillips 66 Rodeo Refinery: Converted to renewable diesel, ceasing traditional gasoline/diesel production.

In the late 1970s, California had as many as 50 refineries, and now it's down to seven.

Speaking of flushing money down the toilet

Newsom has also been a no-show in the battle to solve the international sewage incident at the border with Mexico. This decades long problem as I report on in Mexico's 'Nutty Chunk Sewage' Issue Is an Environmental Disaster for the U.S. isn't just a problem for beach goers it has now become a national security issue as I wrote here: Mexico's Sending More Sewage Across the Border, and It's Becoming a Big U.S. National Security Issue.

The EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has taken up the issue, but California has been given $700 million to begin improvements to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In fairness, Newsom did buy some booms to halt the flow of plastics down the Tijuana River, but nothing yet for the poop our Navy SEALs swim in.

Crucible

This week, another class of U.S. Marines made it through "The Crucible" in San Diego. I know the families of two of those new Marines. One is the son of my friend, Mike Rosen, who was "Our Man in Fallujah" on my radio show in Portland. The other is a grandson of our dear friends in our weekly Bible study.

THE CRUCIBLE.



A grueling 54-hour test that pushes @USMC recruits to their limits, challenging them to apply every skill and lesson learned on their journey. Only the strongest will emerge with the title of United States Marine. pic.twitter.com/VsEUQ2QUGb — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) April 24, 2025

Recruiting is up.

Semper Fi, Marines and Marine families. Oorah.

WCMC moments in higher learning

My radio colleague Jason Rantz writes that the Washington State University instructor Patrick Mahoney, who physically attacked Jay Sani, a student, off campus for wearing a "Trump 2024: Take America Back" hat, has been arrested.

Now we learn the instructor and another university employee, who police say was an accomplice, have been fired.

Seattle-based independent reporter Jonathan Choe reports that this wasn't the first assault Mahoney had been involved in. He discovered video showing him in 2016 assaulting right-wing podcast host Alex Jones.

EXCLUSIVE: We have uncovered a troubling video showing disgraced Washington State University communist instructor Patrick Mahoney assaulting Infowars founder Alex Jones.

This incident happened several years ago at a political rally in Cleveland. So far no comment from WSU about… https://t.co/RUa1BJx1Qn pic.twitter.com/hWrJCO0Wt5 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 21, 2025

They haven't ruined everything—yet

Big Sur, California.

It’s been a minute since I’ve visited~missing Big Sur! A paradise of rugged coastlines and majestic million dollar views! Props to my photographer friend who took this pic. 🩵🤎 pic.twitter.com/ZskftJRdPZ — BlondeAndTall🇺🇸🌟🎀 (@xKaprice) April 22, 2025

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

