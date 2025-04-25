Oregon Prosecutor: Immigration Status Doesn’t Bear on Attempted Murder Case

One Oregon prosecutor claims that it doesn’t matter at all in an attempted murder case if the violent criminal was an illegal alien or not. The victim would likely beg to differ, considering her attacker probably should never have been in the country and anywhere near her to begin with.

After a “Portland man” slit a woman’s throat, journalist Andy Ngo asked the Oregon county’s prosecutor whether the accused criminal is an illegal alien. But the prosecutor claimed that was irrelevant information to the case. Ah, to live in a Democrat-run paradise, where the criminals are protected and the victims are despised.

“A ‘Portland man’ named Manuel Jesus Huchin-Interian was convicted for slashing the throat of a woman and leaving her to bleed out on the ground,” Ngo explained. “The victim narrowly survived with the eight-inch neck wound.” Amazing how Democrats are spending so much time and effort bewailing illegal alien criminals like accused drug- and human-trafficking Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the “Pomona father” who is actually a felon, while they never have time for the victims of illegal alien crime.

Ngo continued, “I asked the Multnomah County prosecutor's office if the convicted man is lawfully in the U.S. They responded: ‘We don’t know because it makes no difference to us in how we prosecute a case.’” Talk about lawless. We will probably never know the true extent of illegal alien crime because Democrat states and officials are so zealous in hiding statistics on how many people are robbed, raped, and killed by illegals.

“Huckin-Interian was sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years post prison supervision over the June 2021 attack. He had fled out of Oregon and was captured in California. He pleaded guilty on April 18, 2025,” Ngo ended.

The victims of illegal alien crime, including Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, Ivory Smith, Nate Baker (whose killer was previously ordered deported), David Lee, and Travis Wolfe, received little to no attention from Democrats. We have not forgotten how Joe Biden called Laken “Lincoln,” or how the Democrat congressmen refused to stand or applaud to honor Jocelyn’s and Laken’s mothers.

Speaking of the border crisis and illegal alien crime, The Post Millennial reported on April 24:

The FBI has said that Venezuelan officials are "likely using" members of the Tren de Aragua gang in order to destabilize the United States as well as other countries, according to a new report from Fox News.This comes after President Donald Trump has said that the government of Venezuela has purposefully been sending the terrorist gang members into the US.



According to the outlet, the FBI has assessed that officials in the Venezuelan government "likely facilitated" the migration of Tren de Aragua gang members to the United States to undermine the safety of the country as well as advance the agenda of the Maduro regime.

Time to cut off all federal funding to blue states that shield illegal alien criminals and gang members. Democrats have blood on their hands.