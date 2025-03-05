Trump Honors Girls Murdered by Illegals, Dems Refuse to Applaud

Donald Trump mentioned the grieving families of young Americans murdered by illegal aliens during his epic address to Congress Tuesday night.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump brought the mothers of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray as their guests to Trump‘s speech. Trump said that the young girls, murdered by illegals, would be immortalized through having their names on legislation and a wildlife refuge. And to their everlasting shame, the Democrats, the same folks who took a knee to honor violent criminal George Floyd, refused to stand or applaud.

“All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken's murders were members of the Venezuelan prison gang, the toughest gang, they say, in the world known as Tren De Aragua,” Trump explained. “Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations.” Jose Antonio Ibarra even received a taxpayer-funded flight to Georgia, where he brutally killed nursing student Laken.

Here's Pres. Trump & First Lady Melania's guests for tonight's address to Congress:



The list includes the family of Corey Comperatore, firefighter killed at Butler rally.



As well as the families of Jocelyn Nungaray & Laken Riley, who were both murdered by illegals. pic.twitter.com/i6sotzo4CA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2025

The cartels “are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that's not good for them,” Trump stated. “Countless thousands of these terrorists were welcomed into the U.S by the Biden administration. But now, every last one will be rounded up and forcibly removed from our country. Or, if they're too dangerous, put in jail, standing trial in this country, because we don't want them to come back ever."

Dear Laken Riley,



America will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/fH7VhOmbjM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

Trump assured Laken’s mother and sister in the audience that America “will never, ever forget our beautiful Laken Riley,” and he signed legislation named after her as soon as he took office to ensure criminal illegal aliens would be detained. “Laken was viciously attacked, assaulted. Beaten, brutalized, and horrifically murdered. Laken was stolen from us by a savage illegal alien,” Trump stated.

He deplored “the heartless policies of that failed [Biden] administration” under which Ibarra was “arrested and released in a Democrat run sanctuary city, a disaster, before ending the life of this beautiful young angel.”

The president also honored Jocelyn, whose mother was in the audience. “Her precious Jocelyn walked to a nearby convenience store," Trump said. "She was kidnaped, tied up, assaulted for two hours under a bridge and horrifically murdered. Arrested and charged with this heinous crime are two illegal alien monsters from Venezuela, released into America by the last administration through their ridiculous open border. The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl, and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation greatly.”

Trump had an announcement to honor Jocelyn. “Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, your magnificent daughter. And earlier tonight I signed an order keeping my word to you. One thing I have learned about Jocelyn is that she loved animals so much. She loved nature. Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent National Wildlife Refuge. A pristine, peaceful, 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God's creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America.” And now it’s named for Jocelyn.

Alexis Nungaray joins President Trump at the Joint Session—a mother seeking justice for her 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, who was brutally murdered by illegal aliens.



President Trump is fighting to secure the border and stop these tragedies from happening again. pic.twitter.com/6Fu7w9j53A — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

How disgusting that the Democrats first created the crisis that led to Laken’s and Jocelyn‘s deaths, and then refused even to honor them and their families. Trump drily remarked, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. We must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” Amen to that.