Trump Promises Economic, Energy Renaissance in Epic Address to Congress

Donald Trump announced his efforts to bring a new economic and energy golden age to America in his epic address to Congress Tuesday night.

Trump, whose behavior was not only classy but exceptionally so in contrast to screeching Democrats, declared, “Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families. As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up the cost of groceries, and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions of Americans.” We the People know that from hard experience. We know all too well that, as Trump said, “We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country. As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and Make America AFFORDABLE Again.”

Taking on a stupid Democrat talking point — that is, whining about the price of eggs as if the new administration were responsible instead of the Biden administration — Trump said, “Joe Biden especially let the price of EGGS get out of control—and we are working hard to get it back down.” He promised to slash the federal regulations choking our economy and ensure tax cuts.

Ignoring the tantrum-throwing tomfoolery of Democrats, Trump continued, “A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We have never seen anything like it. That is why on my first day in office, I declared a National ENERGY Emergency.” It’s long past time to ditch the toxic and expensive “green” energy, which enriched the Chinese Communist Party and relied on African child labor, and instead drill, baby, drill. As Trump said, we have “liquid gold” beneath our feet in abundance.

Trump also promised more domestic oil production: “My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea, and other nations want to be our partner—with trillions of dollars being spent by them. It will truly be spectacular.” He added, “Later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths here in USA.” Rare earths are absolutely vital to making the chips and electronics on which we so heavily depend. We need to stop letting Communist China dominate this industry! Trump is fortunately taking action to end the CCP domination.

As he said, Trump and his administration are making America affordable again! We’re going to see an energy and economic renaissance after four years of Bidenomics nightmare.