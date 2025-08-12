D.C. Man Shot to Death As Lefties Protest Crime Crackdown Nearby

While leftist protestors were moaning about Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., a few blocks away, a man was being shot.

When Democrats are involved, you can be pretty sure there will be tragic or comic irony somewhere, and in this case, the irony was definitely tragic. Even as leftists noisily publicized to the world their fury at the federal takeover of D.C. police and screamed that it was unnecessary, a deadly crime was occurring within a short walking distance from the protest.

DMV News Live shared images and video Monday evening related to a “critical shooting” on the 1200 block of 12th Street NW. ABC7-WJLA subsequently confirmed that the victim had been fatally shot. The outlet cited the Metropolitan Police Department to say that the victim was not breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

CRITICAL SHOOTING IN DC: 1200 block of 12th Street NW in Logan Circle DC— male shot, last reported unconscious but still breathing. #DCCrime — DMV News Live (@DMVNewsLive) Aug 10, 2025

Unfortunately, the shooter has not yet been identified, and officers told the media that they have only a limited description of the criminal, making it unlikely he will be identified — at least not any time soon.

Fox5 reported yesterday with video of the protest in multiple spots in the city, including the locale in which the unfortunate man was killed. “Breaking right now in the district, you can see people here holding signs, gathering across the city to protest President Trump's federal takeover of the police, the live pictures right now showing you the congregation of marchers here in Northwest D.C., protesters starting in Dupont Circle,” the reporterette stated.

She added, “We hear that they are making their way north of 14th Street. They are calling on the president to step down and lay off the district.” They love their criminals in Washington, D.C. They just love to be raped and murdered and carjacked, thank you very much.

MPD just confirmed to @DailyCaller NF that a man was killed after being found with multiple gunshot wounds around 7 p.m. on 12th St. NW in D.C. — shortly after protesters were reported below heading north on 14th St. NW from Dupont Circle ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/giMEfEsC4S — Hailey Grace Gomez (@haileyggomez) August 12, 2025

Another video shows protesters doing a call and response chant, “This is our city. Whose city? Our city. Whose city? Our city.” They also chanted, “Free D.C.! Free D.C.! Free D.C.!” Apparently, they want to free our nation’s capital from law enforcement in order to ensure the city continues to be under the control of violent criminals. That is the brilliance of Democrat rhetoric and Democrat policymaking. Unfortunately, the shooting victim is permanently unavailable for comment.

Trump announced on Aug. 11 that he would be putting the D.C. police under federal control and deploying the National Guard, among other actions, as he seeks to rid our nation’s capital of violent crime and beautify it so that Americans can once again be proud of our seat of government. D.C. has a higher violent crime rate than some third-world dictatorships’ cities, including in Costa Rica and Colombia, a point that Trump emphasized during his press announcement.

Read Also: America First Economist E.J. Antoni to Head Labor Statistics Bureau

It is shameful that our national capital should be overrun with homeless encampments and dangerous criminals. Here’s hoping Trump‘s federalization of D.C. law enforcement proves to be a rousing success.

