The Morning Briefing (Lite): Dems Make Every City 'Federal Intervention Level' Dangerous

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anzuebyl greatly altered his standards for propriety once the mezcal was quickly followed by gazpacho.

Loads of thanks to Kevin and Chris for, once again, doing a stellar job of filling in so that I could have a long, wonderful weekend.

The "Lite" in today's headline refers to the fact that this is a bit truncated because of an odd Monday travel schedule for me. I'm getting the Briefing done very early. While I have greatly enjoyed my time off at Casa VodkaPundit, I did want to get back to work and didn't want to ask anyone to fill in one more day.

If there was any late-breaking news, it happened while I was asleep on an airplane.

Fortunately, there was some juicy Monday news. President Trump made sure that the work week for those of us in any kind of media wasn't going to start off slowly when he announced the federalization of law enforcement in the crime-ridden cesspool that is our nation's capital. Chris covered the announcement here, with some video of Trump's press conference.

When you know as many liberals from big blue cities as I do, you quickly learn that they will be honest about things privately, but pretend otherwise when on the record. Because my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green goes to bed much earlier than I do, he was way ahead of this news on Monday. This is from the column he wrote telling everyone what was about to go down:

"This is a safe city, but overhearing and witnessing gang threats and then watching the camera footage of the thuggery is disturbing," one D.C. resident told the Washington Post on Sunday. But — and I'm not making this up, so I'll quote WaPo reporters Olivia George, John D. Harden, and Jenny Gathright precisely — the resident who told them the city was safe was "speaking on the condition of anonymity over concerns of personal safety." The mostly peaceful gang members tend toward violence when they hear you say they might not always be peaceful, I suppose.

The lefties have really lost the thread on, well, everything, and never know how ridiculous they sound. That sounds like someone in an abusive relationship telling the concerned neighbor that "Everything is fine."

It really does take a lot to get me to give a thumbs up to the federal government putting down its overgrown foot in any situation. The Democrats have turned so much of America upside down that it's getting easier with each new situation. These situations, of course, keep popping up in places where the Dems have been in charge for a long time.

Weird how that happens, right?

The lefties spin all of this as proof that President Trump is being the dictator that they all told us he would be. As those of us who haven't been concussed by liberalism know, he's being the grownup in the room. The thought that Trump wakes up in the morning thinking about where he can best use any federal law enforcement that day is absurd.

When the madness is extreme, the measures to stop it have to be extreme as well. Trump didn't bring us to this point.

Everything Isn't Awful

