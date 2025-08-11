What Happens if a City Doesn’t Do Enough to Stop Crime?

It’s disheartening to see prosperous cities decline because governments fail to empower their police forces to take action.

Ever since the whole “defund the police” debacle cost thousands of jobs over the past few years, you would think that more cities would be interested in restoring their police forces in an effort to stop the growing wave of crime that’s washing over several major cities, including Seattle, Chicago, and New York.

Instead, we’ve seen the governments turn a cold shoulder to cops in favor of funding other departments. And what’s been the fallout from that? More crime, more homelessness, and more signs that people should stay away from these cities. It’s sad to see.

That said, Donald Trump has certainly seen enough in Washington, D.C.

Just days after one of his former staffers was injured in an attempted carjacking, Trump has opted to allow federal law enforcement agencies to increase the police presence in D.C. Enforcement began increasing this past Friday and will continue in the days ahead, with an option to extend “as needed.”

About time, really. We don’t see enough governments taking action to address the rise in crime within their states. New York would rather twiddle their thumbs than actually support their own police department. And don’t even get me started on how badly other cities have turned a cold shoulder on theirs. Remember when Portland was a hot tourist spot? Or, for that matter, Las Vegas? Not anymore.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, explained why such a move by Trump was necessary. "There will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C. President Trump is committed to making our nation's capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world."

This should merely be the beginning of a push across more states.

Now, of course, some would object to such a move, insisting that Trump is simply militarizing police in an effort to “control” their state. But what shocks me is how certain officials are trying to tiptoe around the problem, rather than face it head-on.

For instance, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke up after Trump’s announcement, insisting that police enforcement was doing its job – though clearly it wasn’t.

She noted how the city needs more federal prosecutors, judges, and repairs to parks and buildings, rather than an increase in police forces.

Bowser also spouted statistics about how violent crime was down 26 percent compared to 2023, and how Trump would not be able to have more control over the police department, mainly because the “very specific things” involved don’t “exist” in her city.

It sounds like she’s making excuses. And Trump knows this, stating that she “is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive.”

The declining tourist rates and word-of-mouth complaints are becoming overwhelming. That’s not a situation you want your particular city to fall into.

Bowser can try all she might, but the fact is, she needs to stop making excuses and start working alongside the police in terms of support. By that I mean better mental health support, better gear, better hiring initiatives (they are out there, and they are attracting people). She can talk about hiring all the federal prosecutors and judges she wants, but what good will it do if the criminals can’t be caught?

I hope this serves as an example for other cities. Trump is tired of seeing criminals, including illegal immigrants, run wild in this country – just like the rest of us. And he’s doing something about it. There’s nothing “militarized” about it – it’s about taking our country back and making it safe for everyone.

We can restore these cities. Absolutely. It’s just a matter of people putting in the work, pushing our police, and holding back on the excuses. Let’s see if they can get it done sooner rather than later.

