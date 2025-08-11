Abbott Warns Texas Showdown Could Drag On for Years. Are You Ready?

In Texas, Democrats executed one of their boldest and most reckless moves yet, fleeing the state in a calculated effort to break quorum and block a Republican redistricting plan aimed at reflecting the state’s actual political makeup. This wasn’t mere political theater; it was a direct attack on the democratic process itself, and to make matters worse, they escaped to Illinois, a state notorious for some of the most egregiously partisan gerrymandering in the country.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a stark warning in a recent Fox News Sunday interview, painting the fleeing Democrats as not just opponents, but as deserters whose actions threaten to cripple Texas for the foreseeable future. The showdown over voting legislation is far from over, and Abbott indicated that the fight could drag on relentlessly, with no end in sight. “This could literally last years because in Texas, I’m authorized to call a special session every thirty days. It lasts thirty days,” he told host Shannon Bream.

He said that he plans to keep calling session after session relentlessly. “As soon as this one is over, I’m gonna call another one, then another one, then another one, then another one.”

Abbott also warned those lawmakers that if they return to Texas, they will face arrest. “If they show back up in the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the capital. If they want to evade that arrest, they’re gonna have to stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years.”

The governor was blunt about where that leaves the fleeing Democrats politically: “They might as well just start voting in California or voting in Illinois wherever they may be.”

Abbott also tied their actions to a legal fight, saying their absence supports his lawsuit filed with the Texas Supreme Court: “This will aid, this and support the lawsuit that I filed on the Texas Supreme Court saying that these lawmakers have abandoned their seat, because we are incapable of conducting business for the people of Texas because they have fled.”

The governor framed the exodus as a betrayal of the state’s proud history: “This is the most un-Texan thing we’ve ever seen. In Texas, from the time of the Alamo until today, Texas stand and fight.” But instead of standing and fighting, Abbott said the Democrats fled to liberal strongholds that better reflect their views. “What these cowards did, they didn’t stand and fight. They fled and went to leftist blue states that may be more aligned with their personal philosophy that is not welcome in the state of Texas.”

Texas Democrats didn’t stand and fight—they fled, obstructing critical state business for hardworking Texans.



I’ll call special session after special session for years if I have to.



Only cowards run to blue states. pic.twitter.com/ojws4DDlbG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 10, 2025

As PJ Media readers know all too well, Democrats are the biggest offenders when it comes to gerrymandering. States like Illinois, Maryland, and New York boast some of the most aggressively drawn partisan maps in the entire country. Even Barack Obama’s own rise to power would have never happened without gerrymandering. Yet Democrats refuse to have an honest conversation about it.

Real debate is impossible when one side won’t admit its own guilt. The left won’t acknowledge that Democrat-run states produce some of the most extreme gerrymandering because doing so would shatter their carefully crafted narrative that only Republicans manipulate the system.

